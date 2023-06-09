The revised scheme for 98 homes in Pitt Street and South Fort Street in Edinburgh at a site currently occupied by a range of light industrial buildings was reduced from 103.

The design by Fouin and Bell Architects for Smart and Pitt Street Properties had received objections including some connected to blocking light.

Some neighbours raised concerns over the proximity of the new block, while the developer noted the proposed residential use of the site “still offers significant advantages to the rooms affected in terms of removing a noisy, light industrial/commercial neighbour in large-scale buildings of poor condition”.

One neighbour said: “I have checked the most recent daylight drawings from April 3. The kitchen window appears to be within a few metres of the proposed new buildings. This will obscure daylight coming into my flat."

Another said: “I live on the top floor in Trafalgar Lane, it looks that the new flats will have a balcony looking directly into my flat. Clearly this cannot happen.”

The case went before the City of Edinburgh Council development management sub-committee.

“The rear building line of the Pitt Street/South Fort Street building has been pushed back, with the result that the private and communal garden area in the inner courtyard has increased,” a statement from the developer revealed. “The design and materials of two flatted buildings has changed.

“The ridge height of the Trafalgar Lane flatted block has been raised so that it is the same as that of the neighbouring row of townhouses in Trafalgar Lane to the west, which it integrally attaches to.

“The number of main door flats has increased. The number of cycle storage spaces has increased. The surface water management arrangement has changed to include green roofs and a rain garden. The pavement along both Pitt Street and South Fort Street has been increased in width to three metres minimum along their length.”

The revised application has now been approved by councillors, with a provision related to a car club facility in the Leith area.

North Sea windfall tax to be slashed

The windfall tax on the extraordinary profits North Sea oil and gas companies have been making on the back of historically high prices over the last year is to be cut.

The Energy Profits Levy was brought in May last year as companies began to report massive profits in response to soaring oil and gas prices which followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Giants such as BP and Shell have announced record profits in recent months however the industry has argued that the levy will cause companies to invest in oil gas production outside the UK and force the country to rely on expensive energy imports.

Glasgow: New images of next phase of 'Avenues Plus' project

A consultation is to take place on the design proposals for the next phase of the Avenues Project in Glasgow's east end.

The in-person consulation on the proposals for Duke Street and John Knox Street in Dennistoun will begin in the area on Thursday, June 15. A four-week online consultation will also begin that day.