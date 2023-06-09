A leading veterinary eye clinic has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Newton Mearns, its first site in Scotland.
Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision’s dedicated ophthalmology service in Glasgow is complete with "three consulting rooms and cutting-edge theatre, together with a dedicated cattery and kennels".
Practice Manager Lisa Holme said: “Veterinary Vision is delighted to open the doors to our Newton Mearns clinic, our very first site in Scotland.
“We have made sure our specially designed referral-only ophthalmology clinic offers the very latest equipment, backed up by expertise from our dedicated team.
“All our patients receive the best treatment possible and our ophthalmologists routinely perform complex extraocular and intraocular microsurgical procedures, supported by a team of passionate veterinary nurses.”
Veterinary Vision accepts referrals for all types of medical and surgical ocular disease including cataract surgery with artificial lens implantation, retinal detachment surgery, lens luxation surgery, corneal surgery and endolaser surgery for glaucoma.
Lisa added: “Our first patients to Newton Mearns are now benefiting from our expertise and we look forward to helping many more animals with eye conditions.”
The new facility joins the three Veterinary Vision clinics in the north of England.
