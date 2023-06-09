The Rail Delivery Group noted the station had “surpassed 47 others” to emerge victorious in the “highly anticipated World Cup of Stations 2023".

READ MORE: Guest house for sale at £1.2m as husband and wife owners to retire after 34 years

It said: “The World Cup of Stations, supported by the Rail Delivery Group and Community Rail Network, captivated station staff, volunteers, train operators, and customers across England, Scotland, and Wales through a week-long competition, with over 70,000 votes cast across 11 regions and nations of Great Britain.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Alister Jack's truly peculiar take on Scotland

“The ScotRail-managed station won the award through its remarkable achievements, including its outstanding volunteer work, the development of a vibrant and colourful community garden and the establishment of the station bookshop which resonated with voters, earning them widespread admiration and support.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Are those hiking UK interest rates 'out of their minds'?

The Rail Delivery Group, which was established in June 2011 by the major passenger and freight train operator groups and Network Rail, added: “The station’s triumph highlights its historic significance, awe-inspiring architecture, and dedication to community engagement.

"The Friends of Wemyss Bay, in collaboration [with] others, have transformed the station into a vibrant community rail destination, capturing the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

“In receiving this award, Wemyss Bay Station joins the ranks of the country's most beloved and cherished stations, cementing its status as a beacon of excellence in the railway industry.”