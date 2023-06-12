Edinburgh-based Morham + Brotchie, which can trace its roots back to 1876, has a depth of expertise in traditional building and complex one-off projects, with clients including National Museums of Scotland, Scottish Historic Buildings Trust, Historic Royal Palaces, The Royal Household and National Trust of Scotland.

It has been bought over by family owned A Lamb Associates, which has expanded from its roots in the oil and gas pipeline sector to commercial services across the construction industry.

Specialising in major construction, infrastructure, and energy projects around the world, it has worked on the Khazzan gas pipeline project in Oman, the Thirlmere Link water pipeline in Cumbria, Runcorn Energy from Waste Plant, Windermere Boat Museum, and the Baltic Pipe project in Denmark. It has also been involved in The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh for the Royal Household, the National Museum of Flight, The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street, Edinburgh, Gala Fairydean Stadium, Lindores Abbey Distillery, and the Robert Burns Museum.

No changes are planned for Morham + Brotchie following the acquisition, with its name and existing leadership remaining. Alan Harper has been promoted to chairman, David Anderson has become managing director and Ewan Slight and Euan Watson will continue as directors. Byron Tyson and Tom Lamb of ALA have become directors.

The deal swells the ALA team to 50 and is expected to scale the capabilities of both firms in Scotland and England.

Mr Harper said: “We’ve been familiar with the team at ALA for some time, and have always valued the synergy and cultural alignments between our two organisations.

"Our shared values made taking this step feel natural for both parties, and it represents an opportunity for two well-established QS (quantity surveying) consultancies to share best practice, develop talent and provide market-leading services to our clients. The future is bright.”

Tom Lamb, managing director at ALA, said: “We’re naturally hugely excited by the acquisition of M+B, as it represents a real watershed moment for both companies. It takes us to a collective of over 50 exceptional staff, and is another milestone on our ALA25 business plan, as we work towards our goal of a 100-strong team. Our objective is to create a stronger and better business that is the market leader in our chosen sectors.”

Law firm Napthens advised ALA on the deal. Corporate partner Richard Robinson said: “Tom, Byron and the team at A Lamb Associates are one of Cumbria’s most dynamic businesses at the moment, and today’s deal marks the start of a new era for the business.

"We are delighted to have helped them continue to build on their already impressive reputation with an exciting acquisition.”