Scottish law firm Thorntons has promoted four of its employees to partner positions.
Three of the new partners started as trainees at the firm.
The new partners are Kim Campbell in corporate, Amy Jones in employment, and Kirsty Stewart in intellectual property, all based in Dundee, and Debbie Dewar, in the land and rural business based in Perth.
The elevation of the four lawyers follows the recent partner appointments of Stephanie Carr in Glasgow and Joanne Grimmond in Dundee.
Ms Campbell joined Thorntons in 2013 within the expanding healthcare team and works on a wide range of corporate and commercial transactions, the law firm noted.
Ms Dewar and Ms Jones both joined Thorntons as trainees in 2008.
Ms Jones later became an accredited specialist in employment law. Thorntons noted Ms Jones covers "all aspects of contentious and non-contentious employment and discrimination law". Ms Dewar advises agricultural and rural clients on all aspects of property and private legal matters, the firm said.
Thorntons noted Ms Stewart completed her traineeship with the firm after joining as an administrative assistant in 2011.
Colin Graham, who chairs Thorntons, said: “We recognise that supporting our people through professional learning and development benefits our clients and enables Thorntons to flourish.
“It is testament to our culture that three of our newly promoted partners were once trainees with us and have continued their development at Thorntons. All six of our new partners will have a positive impact on our leadership team and the firm as a whole.”
Thorntons noted that, when it established an in-house trade mark agency, Ms Stewart was fully supported through the process of becoming dual-qualified as a chartered trade mark attorney and accredited specialist in intellectual property.
Ms Stewart said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of partner with Thorntons. The firm has an excellent culture and working environment and I have received a huge amount of support and encouragement throughout my career, including advice from brilliant mentors and really exciting development opportunities.
“Being dual-qualified as a chartered trade mark attorney has given me the opportunity to take the lead on the growth of our trade mark and branding work within the intellectual property team and I know that the firm is always keen to support anyone who wants to expand their horizons and obtain additional qualifications.”
