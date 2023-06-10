Two dream jobs on one of Scotland’s most picturesque islands are being offered to people who won’t crumble under pressure.
The full-time roles – with accommodation – provide training all aspects of biscuit-making at an organic baker on Mull.
The winning candidates will get a year’s stay on the island, a salary of around £19,000-£22,000 and hands-on experience in everything from baking to chocolate work and packing.
No previous biscuit-making experience is required, and there may be further opportunities once the year is up.
The roles are being offered by Island Bakery Organics, based in the island’s main town of Tobermory, and are said to be suitable for a couple or two close friends keen to embrace island life.
The jobs really take the biscuit
Island Bakery Organics products are stocked in Waitrose and organic and deli stores across the UK, Europe, and the USA,
Their range includes oatcakes, shortbreads, and sweet treats such as Lemon Melts and Chocolate Gingers.
Joe Reade, Director, Island Bakery Organics, said: "These positions are ideally suited for a couple or good friends, perhaps starting out in their careers in Scotland's rich and diverse food industry.
“We're a close-knit team, employing a number of local residents, but see this as an exciting opportunity to welcome some new faces and give them a real taste of island life."
Mull, in Argylle, is one of Scotland;s most popular tourist islands for tourists. Criss-crossed with single-track roads, it boasts rugged scenery, white sand beaches, ancient standing stones and golden eagles.
The island boasts stunning scenery
Tobermory is famous for the brightly-painted houses along its main street, and stood in for the fictional town of Balamory in the hit children’s TV series.
The jobs are advertised on the HiJOBS website - which has details and to apply for the Island Bakery Organics roles.
Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder, HiJOBS, said: "This is one of the sweetest jobs HiJOBS has ever promoted. It's rare for a full-time, year-round role that includes accommodation to come up in remote locations such as the Hebrides, which is a real barrier in attracting new talent to the region."
"HiJOBS prides itself on supporting rural Scottish communities, and Island Bakery is the ideal example of a local and successful family-run business with the community at its heart."
