Low-cost carrier easyjet has introduced new summer routes between Edinburgh and Catania in Sicily and Antalya in Turkey, while Ryanair launched a route from the Scottish capital to Tirana in Albania, a flight Wizz Air also set up.

German carrier Lufthansa unveiled a new route between Glasgow and Munich in Germany, starting in December.

Budget firm easyJet said it is “set to operate 6.3 million seats to and from Scotland” this year around a million more than in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

'Munich, located in Bavaria, is a captivating holiday destination' (Image: Lufthansa)

It hailed additional aircraft to its base at Edinburgh Airport to serve customer demand in Scotland this summer.

It said the arrival of the 186-seat Airbus A320 means it has nine A320 family aircraft based at Edinburgh Airport, which it said demonstrates its “long-term commitment to Scotland”.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said this week it is “delighted to be welcoming the arrival of our ninth aircraft in Edinburgh”.

Glasgow Airport said: “From December 2, fly direct to Munich. Travellers can explore the city's traditional Christmas markets or hit the slopes at one of the nearby ski resorts.”

Air Canada is also to resume its non-stop service between Edinburgh Airport and Toronto, Canada.

Celebrity chef to reopen restaurant after fire

Scottish chef, writer and broadcaster Nick Nairn, together with his wife Julia, will open a new restaurant, Nairn’s, in Bridge of Allan next month.

Julia and Nick Nairn run the business jointly (Image: Nairn's)

Following a devasting fire in 2021, Nick and wife Julia, who run the business together, have completely renovated the space, which was once occupied by Nick’s on Henderson Street. It will reopen on July 14.

Working with Edinburgh-based interior designer Pat Renson, the couple have created a “welcoming restaurant” complete with an outdoor terrace on the bustling high street.

Tributes follow death of Diageo chief

Tributes were paid this week following the death of Sir Ivan Menezes, long-standing chief executive of Diageo.

Sir Ivan Menezes joined Diageo at its creation in 1997 (Image: Diageo)

The Scotch whisky giant said Sir Ivan died following a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was 63.

The news came shortly after the company said Sir Ivan, who led Diageo for more than a decade and spent more than 25 years with the Johnnie Walker distiller, had suffered a “significant setback” following emergency surgery on a stomach ulcer. He is survived by his wife Shibani and two children, Nikhil and Rohini.