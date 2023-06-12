A RANGE of apartments on the south banks of the Clyde in Glasgow have gone up for sale.
Stirling-based Avant Homes has launched a new phase of 23 two-bedroom flats at its Richmond Gate development in Oatlands, located around one mile south-east of the city centre. This latest phase of apartments is under construction, and it is expected that the first residents will be able to move in during October.
The flats, which will be priced from £205,000, will all feature open plan living/ dining areas, designer kitchens with integrated appliances, and en suite shower rooms. The apartments also have walk-on balconies with open views.
Theresa Barbour, sales and marketing director at Avant Homes Scotland, said: “Historically, apartments at Richmond Gate have always been very popular so we anticipate strong interest in this latest release.
“Due to the level of interest expected, we have to advise any potential buyers who want to cherry-pick floors and view choices that it will be done on a first come, first served basis.
“We now look forward to helping people own one of our fantastic, spacious apartments in a well-established and vibrant community which ideally located for Glasgow city centre and access to the central belt.”
Avant currently has 15 live developments in Scotland, in locations ranging from Stewarton to Dundee, with several more due to start. Outside Scotland, the company is active across the north of England and Midlands from eight regional operating businesses.
