The Edinburgh-based builder has secured a 20 acre site in Paisley and a 6.5 acre site in Croy.

The Thornly Park development in Paisley will see the construction of a total of 179 homes, with 167 private units and 12 affordable homes. Constarry Gardens in Croy will deliver 62 private homes and 15 affordable homes to the North Lanarkshire area, and forms part of the wider restoration project of the former Croy Quarry.

Both developments will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient homes and will launch later this year.

“This is a substantial land purchase and is a direct result of the ongoing demand for new-build homes in the west of Scotland," said Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes.

"We have a strong track record of delivering new homes that enhance the communities in which we build. The latest acquisitions will strengthen our portfolio and meet the demand for housing in the local area.”