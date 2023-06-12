The Scottish law firm said five people have been promoted at its offices in Inverness, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Daniel Stephen has been appointed senior solicitor in the private client team in Inverness, which has also seen Anna MacLeod-Adams promoted to the post of senior paralegal. Jenna Gallacher, based in WJM’s Inverness commercial property team, has been elevated to associate.

In Glasgow, Sarajane Drake has been promoted to senior associate in the commercial property department, while Fergus Hollins of the firm’s Edinburgh corporate team has risen to become associate.

Fraser Gillies, managing partner at WJM, said: "We are thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotions of Daniel, Anna, Sarajane, Jenna and Fergus. These individuals have played a crucial role in our firm’s continued growth and success.

"Their promotions highlight the depth of talent within WJM, and we are confident that their expertise will contribute significantly to our clients’ continued satisfaction.

"I’d like to offer a heartfelt congratulations to each of them on their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success within the firm."

