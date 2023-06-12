Frasers, majority owned by Mike Ashley, has reportedly purchased the shares previously owned by crisis-hit Odey Asset Management. Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has resigned from the investment firm he founded following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Frasers confirmed this morning that it had purchased 109.4 million AO shares at 68p, valuing the stake at £75 million.

"Frasers will benefit from AO's valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges," said Frasers chief executive Michael Murray, Mr Ashley's son-in-law.

"In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers' expertise and ecosystem."

Based in Bolton, AO World was founded in 2000 as Appliances Only by John Roberts. The deal makes Frasers the second-largest shareholder in AO World after Camelot Capital Partners, and ahead of Mr Roberts.

Scottish economy slows but employment growth fastest in UK

Growth of Scotland’s private sector economy slowed sharply in May and manufacturing output contracted for the first time since January, but employment growth north of the Border was the fastest in the UK, a survey shows.

The business activity index for Scotland in Royal Bank of Scotland’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) report dropped from a 10-month high of 54.3 in April to 50.7 in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, with the latest reading only slightly above the no-change mark of 50 and thus signalling only modest expansion. Growth was the slowest in the current four-month run of expansion.

Historic Edinburgh firm acquired by Cumbria business

Morham + Brotchie, the Scottish quantity surveying and cost consultancy, has been acquired by a firm in Cumbria.

Edinburgh-based Morham + Brotchie, which can trace its roots back to 1876, has a depth of expertise in traditional building and complex one-off projects, with clients including National Museums of Scotland, Scottish Historic Buildings Trust, Historic Royal Palaces, The Royal Household and National Trust of Scotland.

It has been bought over by family owned A Lamb Associates, which has expanded from its roots in the oil and gas pipeline sector to commercial services across the construction industry.