Property consultant Graham + Sibbald, which concluded the sale following a “confidential marketing campaign” of what it described as “one of the premier luxury hotels in the Scottish Highlands”, said the “sale price and details are undisclosed”.

The buyer is Alan MacLaurin, who owns the Harbour House in Ullapool.

The hotel is located on the popular North Coast 500 (NC 500) route.

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham + Sibbald, said: “This is one of a number of hotel sales we have completed under a confidential marketing campaign recently. The buyers are a local operator who we know intend to invest in the hotel and drive the business to new highs. We wish them all the best with their excellent purchase.”

He noted the deal had been financed by Royal Bank of Scotland.

Graham + Sibbald said: “The Royal Hotel is set in a beautiful position overlooking the Ullapool Harbour and picturesque mountains beyond. Ullapool is a stunning fishing town located on the shores of Loch Broom – known as a fantastic destination for holidaymakers.

"It is an ideal holiday location on the world-famous and stunning NC500, providing various entertainment and activities, including walks, mountain climbing, cycling, fishing, and outdoor sports. There is also a busy ferry terminal in the town.”

It added: “ The hotel, originally a coaching inn, is regarded as one of the premier luxury hotels in the Scottish Highlands. The 54-bedroom hotel is arranged over two principal floors, with lovely balconies decorating the first floor around the front façade of the property overlooking the harbour.

"The hotel provides a variety of accommodations, including a restaurant, public bar and ‘The Ballroom’. There is also a fantastic four-bedroom manager’s flat.”