Analysis of Office for National Statistics data carried out by the GMB Union found that 15.7 per cent of such jobs had been lost across the country.

Since 2010 when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took power the figures showed a total of 31,300 manufacturing jobs had been lost in Scotland.

Close to 200,000 were employed in manufacturing in 2010 but that number had fallen to 167,700 for 2022, the union said.

Read More: Mick Lynch to address MSPs amid concerns for CalMac staff

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “The loss of more than 30,000 jobs is devastating for those workers – and their wider communities across Scotland.

“Every job lost means a household income more stretched. In the worst cost of living crisis for a generation we need more decent, skilled jobs – not to shed them at this rate.

“Ministers must address this urgently or there could be worse to come.

“The global green jobs race could revolutionise UK manufacturing – creating tens of thousands of jobs in fabrication for new wind, solar and nuclear.

“But this Government seems happy to let them all disappear overseas.”

Manufacturing employment – 2010 to 2022

Nation/Region

2010

2022

Change (n)

Change (%)

United Kingdom

2,882,100

2,689,600

-192,500

-6.7

North East

126,100

123,000

-3,100

-2.5

North West

363,200

320,600

-42,600

-11.7

Yorkshire and The Humber

286,400

272,000

-14,400

-5.0

East Midlands

317,300

278,200

-39,100

-12.3

West Midlands

320,700

346,200

25,500

8.0

East

286,400

246,300

-40,100

-14.0

London

142,300

147,500

5,200

3.7

South East

338,500

327,000

-11,500

-3.4

South West

276,700

249,200

-27,500

-9.9

Wales

137,100

136,500

-600

-0.4

Scotland

199,000

167,700

-31,300

-15.7

Northern Ireland

88,500

75,600

-12,900

-14.6