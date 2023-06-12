Scotland has lost more than 30,000 manufacturing jobs since 2010, according to new research.
Analysis of Office for National Statistics data carried out by the GMB Union found that 15.7 per cent of such jobs had been lost across the country.
Since 2010 when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took power the figures showed a total of 31,300 manufacturing jobs had been lost in Scotland.
Close to 200,000 were employed in manufacturing in 2010 but that number had fallen to 167,700 for 2022, the union said.
Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “The loss of more than 30,000 jobs is devastating for those workers – and their wider communities across Scotland.
“Every job lost means a household income more stretched. In the worst cost of living crisis for a generation we need more decent, skilled jobs – not to shed them at this rate.
“Ministers must address this urgently or there could be worse to come.
“The global green jobs race could revolutionise UK manufacturing – creating tens of thousands of jobs in fabrication for new wind, solar and nuclear.
“But this Government seems happy to let them all disappear overseas.”
Manufacturing employment – 2010 to 2022
Nation/Region
2010
2022
Change (n)
Change (%)
United Kingdom
2,882,100
2,689,600
-192,500
-6.7
North East
126,100
123,000
-3,100
-2.5
North West
363,200
320,600
-42,600
-11.7
Yorkshire and The Humber
286,400
272,000
-14,400
-5.0
East Midlands
317,300
278,200
-39,100
-12.3
West Midlands
320,700
346,200
25,500
8.0
East
286,400
246,300
-40,100
-14.0
London
142,300
147,500
5,200
3.7
South East
338,500
327,000
-11,500
-3.4
South West
276,700
249,200
-27,500
-9.9
Wales
137,100
136,500
-600
-0.4
Scotland
199,000
167,700
-31,300
-15.7
Northern Ireland
88,500
75,600
-12,900
-14.6
