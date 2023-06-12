Scotland has lost more than 30,000 manufacturing jobs since 2010, according to new research.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics data carried out by the GMB Union found that 15.7 per cent of such jobs had been lost across the country.

Since 2010 when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took power the figures showed a total of 31,300 manufacturing jobs had been lost in Scotland.

Close to 200,000 were employed in manufacturing in 2010 but that number had fallen to 167,700 for 2022, the union said.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “The loss of more than 30,000 jobs is devastating for those workers – and their wider communities across Scotland.

“Every job lost means a household income more stretched. In the worst cost of living crisis for a generation we need more decent, skilled jobs – not to shed them at this rate. 

“Ministers must address this urgently or there could be worse to come. 

“The global green jobs race could revolutionise UK manufacturing – creating tens of thousands of jobs in fabrication for new wind, solar and nuclear.  

“But this Government seems happy to let them all disappear overseas.”  

Manufacturing employment – 2010 to 2022   

Nation/Region 

2010 

2022 

Change (n) 

Change (%) 

United Kingdom 

2,882,100 

2,689,600 

-192,500 

-6.7 

North East 

126,100 

123,000 

-3,100 

-2.5 

North West 

363,200 

320,600 

-42,600 

-11.7 

Yorkshire and The Humber 

286,400 

272,000 

-14,400 

-5.0 

East Midlands 

317,300 

278,200 

-39,100 

-12.3 

West Midlands 

320,700 

346,200 

25,500 

8.0 

East 

286,400 

246,300 

-40,100 

-14.0 

London 

142,300 

147,500 

5,200 

3.7 

South East 

338,500 

327,000 

-11,500 

-3.4 

South West 

276,700 

249,200 

-27,500 

-9.9 

Wales 

137,100 

136,500 

-600 

-0.4 

Scotland 

199,000 

167,700 

-31,300 

-15.7 

Northern Ireland 

88,500 

75,600 

-12,900 

-14.6 