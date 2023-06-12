A UK-based hotel chain has said it "remains committed” to a £120 million hotel development in Glasgow city centre.
BLOC Hotels has two properties in the UK at Gatwick Airport and Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, with plans afoot for several additions.
Back in 2019, the chain announced the purchase of the Dale House, a former Royal Bank of Scotland cash counting and storage facility located on West George Street near to both Glasgow Queen Street Station and George Square.
At the time, Dominic Mayes, Property Director at Bloc Hotels, commented: “We are really excited to have acquired this site and look forward to delivering Bloc Glasgow to this extremely vibrant part of the city.
“The property is in a prime location, directly opposite the recently redeveloped Queen Street Station, where the number of people using the station is set to increase by 40 per cent, reaching 28 million by 2030. This is another defining moment in the company's ambitious growth strategy, as we continue to expand into key gateway locations.”
BLOC Hotels received full planning consent in June of 2020 for the the £120 million redevelopment of the existing 1980s building.
The development would see the unlisted building, which has been vacant since 2009, demolished and replaced by a seven-storey hotel and retail space.
In March this year, further permission was sought by BLOC Hotels for a ‘flexible use of classes for the space” so it can be used for Class 1 (retail), 2 (office), 3 (food and drink), 11 (leisure) “depending on demand”.
The fresh plans are currently under consideration by Glasgow City Council.
This week, a spokesperson for BLOC Hotels told The Herald: “We remain committed to our development on West George Street, Glasgow, in spite of difficult market conditions, and continue to work on bringing the scheme to fruition”.
