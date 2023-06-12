The young entrepreneur hopes the venture can have a social impact by buying “responsibly sourced” green coffee from growers in Latin America who come up to standard on “three pillars” - business, fair pay, and social well-being.

But even though he has a clear vision for what he believes Caribbean Goods can achieve, he is aware that a little guidance from an older head can a long way.

Mr Gutierrez Abril has made the astute move of bringing Scottish hospitality veteran Maurice Taylor on board as chairman of his company. Mr Taylor, perhaps best known for founding French brasserie La Bonne Auberge in Glasgow in the 1970s and the Parklands Country Club in Newton Mearns the following decade, has taken on a mentoring role for Mr Gutierrez Abril as he looks to fulfil the potential he believes the business holds.

The hospitality chief may not have run a coffee company before, but he certainly has a strong track record of building companies from scratch, and it is that experience that Mr Gutierrez Abril will be looking to tap into.

For Mr Taylor’s part, he sees something of himself in the young Guatemalan and, now he has the time, hopes to lend the expertise he has amassed over recent decades to help Mr Gutierrez Abril and other aspiring entrepreneurs like him.

He also makes a telling point about the benefits that foreign students such as Mr Gutierrez Abril can make to the economic wellbeing of Scotland, at a time when the country is crying out for young people with skills to build their future here.

“A lot of entrepreneurs quit or leave our country,” Mr Taylor declared. “We need zealous, ambitious, passionate people to light a fire under Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”