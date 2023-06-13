With around 63% of Scotland’s land cobalt deficient, the farmers union had previously raised the importance of the essential trace element to the Scottish Government, emphasising the likely health and welfare issues, like debilitation, anaemia, emaciation and stunted growth, that would arise from its non-authorisation.

NFU Scotland’s livestock policy manager Lisa Hislop welcomed the news.

“The potential loss of the use of cobalt in July this year would have coincided with the peak demand for cobalt supplementation in spring born lambs grazing hill pasture,” she said.

“So we welcome the Scottish Government’s prompt decision to allow emergency reauthorisation of cobalt to maintain good animal health in Scotland.”

Round-up

Prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 310p/kg and sell to 358p/kg for a Limousin.

Meanwhile black and white bullocks were unchanged and remained at 248p/kg and peaked at 270p/kg for a Limousin cross.

New season lambs fell again to average 304p/kg, down 11p on the week, and sold to a top price of £178. A large consignment of prime hoggets fell sharply to average 236p/kg and sold to £166. Cast ewes dropped below the hundred pound mark to finish the day at an average of £92/head.

Store cattle prices showed no sign of easing at Dumfries yesterday, with bullocks from Fardingjames and High Auchneel selling to an excellent £1,460/head and to 326p/kg from Belridding. Heifers sold to £1,580 for Hillhead and to 422p/kg for Killarow. Cows and heifers met with strong demand, selling to £3000 on two occasions.

831 prime lambs sold out at Ayr yesterday, peaking at £172/head for a pen of three Suffolks from Messrs D Gilmour, Broomknowes or to 335p/kg for Texels from Flemmyland, before the sale averaged at 303p/kg or £123/head. 498 hoggets sold to £162 for Texels from Broomknowes or to 284p/kg for Lindsaytown and Faulds. While lambs in general are harder to cash, the trend for quality lambs making good money continues.

As with elsewhere yesterday, prime cattle prices remained buoyant at Carlisle with beef bred bullocks most in demand, selling to 290p/kg, up 9p, and selling to 319p/kg.

And although dairy bred bulls fell slightly, beef bred types finished 16p/kg up on the week to average 269p/kg. Cast beef and dairy cows again met with demand to average 217p/kg and 170p/kg respectively. But, in a familiar tale, prime lambs and hoggs dropped sharply, this time by 11p/kg and 48p/kg.