Scotland’s only Catholic boarding school has been saved from closure after £1.2 million was raised in 48 hours in an "extraordinary call to action" by parents.
Staff at Kilgraston boarding school in Perthshire were informed by email earlier this month that the school, which dates back to 1930, would hold its final classes on 24 June.
Thomas Steuart Fothringham, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the decision was “extremely challenging and heart-breaking" but the £39,000 a year school was no longer financially viable.
Parents launched a fundraising drive, targeting alumni, previous donors and the families of prospective students.
According to a report in The Times after £1.2million was raised, the education provider Achieve Group agreed to match funding and create a further investment plan to keep the school open.
A parent action group voted in favour of accepting Achieve Group's proposal, which will see it take ownership of the school in the coming years.
Damian Hind, leader of the group, said: "The extraordinary call to action garnered by those parents who believe in Kilgraston's future sparked support at home and abroad, and that has helped to bring us to today."
The school offers boarding to girls aged eight and above but also has boys among its day pupils.
Tanya David, head teacher said the fundraising drive was "a testament to what the school has done for so many girls in the past."
Kilgraston currently has 116 staff and has 217 registered pupils.
The school has a reputation for academic excellence and has served Scotland’s wealthy Catholic community for decades.
Last year it was ranked third in a league table of the best-performing independent schools in Scotland for Highers and Advanced Highers.
Former pupils include Scottish international hockey player Louise Baxter, and Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon
