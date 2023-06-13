Stirling's "first legal distillery" is offering whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to invest in the business via a cask club membership.
Co-founded by Cameron and June McCann in 2015, Stirling Distillery is gearing up to produce 300 sets of new-make Stirling Whisky this Father's Day with the King James Cask Club membership. The limited-edition single malt whisky set includes six bottles individually finished in bourbon, sherry, port, rum, wine and madeira casks and released bi-annually to members from 2027.
At a cost of £350, members will also receive a range of benefits including first refusal on all unique bottle releases, a branded polo shirt, an exclusive pin badge and certificate. There will also be members days held at the distillery.
Located in the shadow of Stirling Castle, the distillery is putting the city back on the Scottish whisky map as whisky hasn’t been produced there since 1852 when the original Stirling Distillery closed its doors.
Scotland's unemployment rate unchanged as employment falls
Scotland’s employment rate fell slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 fell slightly in the three months to April to 74.6%, down 1.8% on the previous quarter. There were 2.572 million people in that age group in work over that period.
The employment rate north of the border was below the UK rate of 76%.
Raeshaw Estate: Louis Moore Bacon revealed as owner of Scottish estate
A billionaire Wall Street investor and Tory donor is the beneficial owner of a Borders sporting estate which had its licence to kill birds revoked by Scotland’s wildlife protection agency.
Louis Moore Bacon is the named beneficiary of the 9,000 acre Raeshaw Estate, near Stow, which is owned by a holding company based in the tax haven of Jersey.
The estate was required to name Bacon in light of the introduction of a new UK Register of Overseas Entities which aims to boost transparency around land and property ownership.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here