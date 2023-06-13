Co-founded by Cameron and June McCann in 2015, Stirling Distillery is gearing up to produce 300 sets of new-make Stirling Whisky this Father's Day with the King James Cask Club membership. The limited-edition single malt whisky set includes six bottles individually finished in bourbon, sherry, port, rum, wine and madeira casks and released bi-annually to members from 2027.

At a cost of £350, members will also receive a range of benefits including first refusal on all unique bottle releases, a branded polo shirt, an exclusive pin badge and certificate. There will also be members days held at the distillery.

Located in the shadow of Stirling Castle, the distillery is putting the city back on the Scottish whisky map as whisky hasn’t been produced there since 1852 when the original Stirling Distillery closed its doors.

Scotland's unemployment rate unchanged as employment falls

Scotland’s employment rate fell slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 fell slightly in the three months to April to 74.6%, down 1.8% on the previous quarter. There were 2.572 million people in that age group in work over that period.

The employment rate north of the border was below the UK rate of 76%.

Raeshaw Estate: Louis Moore Bacon revealed as owner of Scottish estate

A billionaire Wall Street investor and Tory donor is the beneficial owner of a Borders sporting estate which had its licence to kill birds revoked by Scotland’s wildlife protection agency.

Louis Moore Bacon is the named beneficiary of the 9,000 acre Raeshaw Estate, near Stow, which is owned by a holding company based in the tax haven of Jersey.

The estate was required to name Bacon in light of the introduction of a new UK Register of Overseas Entities which aims to boost transparency around land and property ownership.