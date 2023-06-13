AN “immaculately redeveloped” railway station dating from 1863 and now within a national park forms the centrepiece of an “exciting roadside leisure opportunity” that has been put up for sale.
Property agent Savills has been appointed to market the Grantown East property within Cairngorms National Park.
It said: “Grantown East comprises an immaculately redeveloped railway station dating from 1863. With associated properties including a bright and airy retail area and event space, as well as two converted railway carriages, which now accommodate a restaurant and café, it offers huge opportunities within the tourism and leisure sector. There is further outdoor event space, including an area which has been specifically designed as an events field.”
Savills noted the current owner “comprehensively refurbished the property in 2018, employing specialist restoration teams who have blended traditional stone exteriors and contemporary and bright interiors to retain the heritage of the original property”.
Chris Thomson, of Savills, said: “The current owner has invested significant funds and a great deal of care on the restoration of this extremely attractive and characterful leisure project.
“Its A95 roadside location adds to the great potential for a business to thrive here, and to capitalise on the huge number of visitors attracted to the Cairngorms every year.”
Grantown East is about 1.5 miles south of Grantown-on-Spey.
Savills said: “The area is renowned for its dramatic landscapes of mountains, forests, rivers and lochs. It has an abundance of wildlife all year round and an array of sporting and leisure activities. Its reputation for whisky distilling provides a steady draw of visitors to the region throughout the year.
"Inverness, 34 miles to the north, is the capital of the Highlands and provides a wide range of amenities including Inverness airport.”
