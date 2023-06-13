SHARES in housebuilder Bellway fell sharply this morning after it warned the continuing cost of living crisis and uncertainty over interest rates “could impact housing demand”.
Investors sent shares down nearly four per cent as the company reported that its overall reservation rate was nearly 25 per cent lower between February 1 and June 4 compared with the same period in 2022, at 190 per week versus 253.
Bellway said reservation rates were lower against the backdrop of higher mortgage rates compared with last year, following a succession of hikes by the Bank of England in a bid to curb inflation. The base rate currently stands at 4.5%, following a quarter per cent increase in May, and there is speculation further hikes could be in store as inflation remains stubbornly high.
Bellway noted that while mortgage rates are currently higher than last year customers are adapting to higher borrowing costs, with affordability helped in part by wage rises.
But it added that although mortgage availability has improved in recent months, moves to reprice mortgages as lenders have responded to higher interest rates are continuing to "affect shorter-term availability”.
It said the expiry of the help to buy in England had curbed demand from first-time buyers south of the Border and stated that there remains a "relative lack of affordably priced higher loan-to-value mortgage products”.
Bellway group chief executive Jason Honeyman said: “Bellway has delivered an encouraging trading performance, buoyed by a seasonal uplift through the spring, and the group is on track to deliver full-year volume output of around 11,000 homes.
“While customer interest is currently healthy, the board remains mindful that cost of living pressures and the uncertain path of future interest rates could impact housing demand.
"Notwithstanding this, Bellway's experienced teams, strong balance sheet and high-quality land bank, position the group well to successfully navigate changing market conditions and continue to play an important role in increasing housing supply in the years ahead.”
Shares in Bellway were trading at 2,151p, down 90p or 4%, at noon.
