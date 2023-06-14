Investors sent shares tumbling by three per cent as the company reported that its overall reservation rate was nearly 25 per cent lower between February 1 and June 4 compared with the same period in 2022, at 190 per week versus 253.

Bellway said the lower reservation rate came amid higher mortgage rates compared with last year, following a succession of hikes in the base rate by the Bank of England in a bid to curb inflation.

The base rate currently stands at 4.5%, following a quarter percentage point rise in May, and it is expected there will be further hikes to come as inflation remains stubbornly high.

READ MORE: Glasgow: Scottish hotel veteran to chair new coffee venture

Bellway noted that while mortgage rates are currently higher than last year customers are adapting to higher borrowing costs, with affordability helped in part by wage rises.

But it added that although mortgage availability has improved in recent months, moves to re-price mortgages by lenders in response to higher interest rates continue to "affect shorter-term availability”.

The company said the expiry of help to buy in England had curbed demand from first-time buyers south of the Border and stated that there "remains a relative lack of affordably priced higher loan-to-value mortgage products”.

The company, which has a range of new developments under way across the east and west of Scotland, said it remains on track to build around 11,000 homes over the course of its full financial year, down from 11,198 last time. It highlighted a “sustained improvement in the spring selling season” compared with “challenging trading conditions” of the final quarter of 2022.

And it said it expects to achieve an average selling price of around £300,000 for this year, down from £314,399. The firm said “headline pricing has remained firm across our regions” but noted that “targeted incentives continue to be used in certain parts of the country, to attract customers and secure reservations”.

READ MORE: Glasgow law firm founder secures 'prestigious' honour

Group chief executive Jason Honeyman said: “Bellway has delivered an encouraging trading performance, buoyed by a seasonal uplift through the spring, and the group is on track to deliver full year volume output of around 11,000 homes.

“While customer interest is currently healthy, the board remains mindful that cost of living pressures and the uncertain path of future interest rates could impact housing demand.

"Notwithstanding this, Bellway's experienced teams, strong balance sheet and high-quality land bank, position the group well to successfully navigate changing market conditions and continue to play an important role in increasing housing supply in the years ahead.”

Bellway said the fall in reservation rates has driven a reduction in the value of its forward order book, and anticipates the value to decline further by July 31, the end of its current financial year, and in the following year. The order book, which is the total expected sales value of reservations not legally completed, is currently valued at £1.71 billion, down from £2.4bn, and comprises 6,172 homes, versus 8,152 in 2022.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Why more and more firms are moving into employee hands

The company said its activity in the land market has “remained highly selective”, given the “depth” of its current holdings and the economic backdrop. It said: “Since the first half of the financial year, investment continues to be focused on securing land interests which offer compelling and enhanced financial returns and, where possible, have significant flexibility in the contract terms.”

Mark Crouch, analyst at eToro, said: "The period immediately after the pandemic was boom time for housebuilders, but now they are struggling to drum up demand in the face of rising interest rates and a slowing housing market.

"That is reflected in Bellway's latest trading update, which shows a significant fall in reservations, land investments and sale prices as well as a shrinking forward order book.

"The recent turmoil in the mortgage market is likely to cause further panic among would-be buyers, which will act as a further suppressor of demand."

Shares in Bellway closed the day down 66p, or 2.95%, at 2,172p.