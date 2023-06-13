An airline has announced a ‘major expansion’ of its early summer 2024 programme from Glasgow Airport and Edinburgh Airport.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will be putting on more flights and holidays on sale to 17 ‘sunshine destinations’ from across ten of their UK bases for Spring and Easter 2024.
The airline said the addition of 75,000 seats to ‘sunshine destinations’ comes in response to strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early summer sun.
The new flights have been added in March, April and May 2024 from Jet2.com’s bases at Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports.
READ MORE: Scottish railway station dating from 1863 for sale
At Edinburgh Airport, the airline’s summer 24 programme will be expanded to seven destinations will see extra flights operate to Dubrovnik in April, Ibiza, Reus, and Palma (Majorca) in March and April and Rhodes, Naples and Gran Canaria in April.
While at Glasgow Airport, Jet2.com’s Summer 24 programme will be expanded to five destinations, including an extended summer season to Izmir in Turkey, with flights available from the beginning of April, alongside additional services to Ibiza in March, Reus and Bodrum in April and Rhodes in April and May.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity for Summer 24.
“Customers and independent travel agents have been flocking to book holidays for the early summer season, so we are delighted to be offering even more choice and flexibility to 17 sun destinations and giving holidaymakers many opportunities to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays.
“By extending the season to Tivat, Girona and Izmir, as well as adding additional services to a host of destinations for the early summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want – an early slice of summer sun, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and grab this.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here