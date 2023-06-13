Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will be putting on more flights and holidays on sale to 17 ‘sunshine destinations’ from across ten of their UK bases for Spring and Easter 2024.

The airline said the addition of 75,000 seats to ‘sunshine destinations’ comes in response to strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early summer sun.

The new flights have been added in March, April and May 2024 from Jet2.com’s bases at Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports.

READ MORE: Scottish railway station dating from 1863 for sale

At Edinburgh Airport, the airline’s summer 24 programme will be expanded to seven destinations will see extra flights operate to Dubrovnik in April, Ibiza, Reus, and Palma (Majorca) in March and April and Rhodes, Naples and Gran Canaria in April.

While at Glasgow Airport, Jet2.com’s Summer 24 programme will be expanded to five destinations, including an extended summer season to Izmir in Turkey, with flights available from the beginning of April, alongside additional services to Ibiza in March, Reus and Bodrum in April and Rhodes in April and May.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity for Summer 24.

“Customers and independent travel agents have been flocking to book holidays for the early summer season, so we are delighted to be offering even more choice and flexibility to 17 sun destinations and giving holidaymakers many opportunities to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays.

“By extending the season to Tivat, Girona and Izmir, as well as adding additional services to a host of destinations for the early summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want – an early slice of summer sun, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and grab this.”