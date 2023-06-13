The Newcastle-based housebuilder made no bones about the dampening effect that rising interest rates have had on demand for homes in a trading update for the period from February 1 to June 4.

Flagging concerns over the high cost of living and uncertainty over the scale of future interest rate rises, it told the stock market that it expects to achieve an average selling price of around £300,000 in its current financial year, which ends on July 31, down from £314,399 the year before.

Bellway said its average reservation rate was down by nearly 25% between February 1 and June 4 compared with the same period the year before, at 190 per week versus 253, which will have a knock-on effect on the value on its land bank. And it expects to complete fewer homes this year, at 11,000 compared with 11,198 last time, and in 2024.

Given the steady increase in interest rates we have seen over the last 18 months, it is not surprising to see there are repercussions in the housing market.

From a historic low of 0.1% in December, the base rate has since risen to 4.5%, meaning a huge rise in the cost of borrowing to buy a home for those negotiating new mortgage deals. Soon they will be joined by the hundreds of thousands of homeowners who are due to come off fixed-rate deals.

Bellway, which has developments under way across Scotland, emphasised that “customer interest is healthy” and highlighted the strength of its balance sheet and quality of its land bank. It also made encouraging noises about cost inflation, which it expects to “ease” throughout the rest of 2023.

But there can be no doubt it will be a challenging period for housebuilders for some time to come.