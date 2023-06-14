Intended as a collector's piece, the limited edition Ola Dubh will be avaiable later this year. In addition, a new lager is due to hit the shelves this summer as part of a national campaign that will include competitions and pop-up tasting events across Scotland and London.

Based in Alva, near Stirling, Harviestoun has been brewing in the shadow of the Ochil Hills since 1983. It is owned by former Caledonian Brewery executives Sandy Orr and Donald MacDonald, who took the business independent after two years under the ownership of Caledonian Brewery.

Both new products will be available to buy directly from Harviestoun’s online shop, as well as selected stores across Scotland. Limited supplies will also be available at selected pubs, bars and hotels around Scotland, including Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, as well as Brompton Cross in Chelsea, London.

Amy Cockburn (Image: Harviestoun Distillery)

The two new beers have been created by Harviestoun's master brewer, Amy Cockburn, and her all-female brewing team. Ms Cockburn took over in 2022 from former master brewer Stuart Cail, who retired after 25 years with Harviestoun.

“We’re really excited to marking National Beer Day by revealing our plans for a nationwide 40th anniversary campaign," Ms Cockburn said.

"This is a significant milestone in the evolution of Harviestoun as a pioneering producer and modern craft classic. We’ve been brewing since the early 1980s and have been crafting beer long before it became a popular trend, but we’re continuing to innovate and develop our product range.

“We’re now planning to pay tribute to Harviestoun’s legacy and brewing history in the best way we know, with the launch of two exciting new products for 2023. Our new lager will go on sale this summer and our limited edition 40-year-old expression of Ola Dubh will be launched as a collector’s piece later in the year."

She added: “As Harviestoun looks ahead to the future, we’re already working hard to develop our next generation of great beers. Whatever we produce in the years to come, we'll always ensure it's true to the Harviestoun brand style and provide as much enjoyment as possible for craft beer fans around the world."

Record revenues as iomart eyes up further acquisitions

The head of Glasgow-based iomart has said the cloud computing company is returning to the “regular drumbeat” of bolt-on acquisitions after posting record revenues and a return to organic growth.

Sales during the year to the end of March rose by 12 per cent to £115.6 million as the company had its busiest quarter in two years during the first three months of 2023. Iomart also benefitted from £6.2m of revenue from the August 2022 acquisition of Concepta Capital, a holding company for the Oriium and Pavilion IT brands.

Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen for sale

The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen has been put up for sale for the first time in 35 years as “much-respect hotelier” Gordon Sinclair plans to retire.

The hotel, housed in a property built in 1880 and regarded as a Granite City institution, has been brought to market by Mr Sinclair and partner Richard Nicoll at offers over £3.5 million.