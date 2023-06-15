Work has completed on the fully-electric 200 Broomielaw office refurbishment in Glasgow, making it one of the city's "greenest buildings".
Overlooking the River Clyde waterfront, the property has been launched to market by real estate investment firm AM Alpha following a multi-million pound overhaul resulting in 80,000sq ft of Grade A office space over nine levels.
The 7th floor features a private terrace with uninterrupted views of the River Clyde. All floors and common areas have been refurbished, the entrance has been relocated to the centre of the building and a new reception with a waiting area, a business lounge and a dedicated concierge for all occupants has been created.
Its environmental credentials include an EPC ‘A’ and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ ratings, with electricity from 100% renewable sources. Among its other sustainability benefits are efficient new M&E services, electric car charging points, and intelligent LED lighting.
Facilities to support active travel have been included in the building with a Platinum CycleScore Certification achieved. There is also a wellness suite with yoga studio and gym-style changing rooms within the basement.
The scheme was designed by Michael Laird Architects and built by contractor by Clark Contracts. It is being marketed by joint letting agents JLL and Adapt Commercial Property.
Alex Mackay from JLL said: “200 Broomielaw is one of Glasgow’s greenest buildings, helping occupiers to benefit from lower running costs and meet future sustainability targets.
“There is a real buzz to the area along the riverfront and as businesses continue to return to the office, we have seen an increase in demand from occupiers seeking high quality space which they can use to encourage their staff back to the office – 200 Broomielaw certainly meets those requirements.”
Farmfoods profits up as rivals suffer from inflationary pressure
Farmfoods has reported rising profits, making it a rarity in the food retailing sector as supermarkets labour to shield consumers from rampant inflation.
Headquartered in Cumbernauld, the frozen food specialist made a pre-tax profit of £22.2 million in 2022 on sales of £1 billion across its network of more than 300 stores and four distribution centres. That was up from a profit of £20.5m the previous year on sales of £941.6m.
Glasgow digital bootcamp offering young people new careers in tech
Young people are to be given the chance to get a taste of the latest technology with ‘digital bootcamps’ in Scotland’s largest city.
Digital skills academy CodeClan is offering free places in its July course to people living in Glasgow, with classes designed to help them gain skills to enter the workforce.
