A Glasgow bar has been put up for sale for the first time in 10 years.
Christie & Co has been appointed to sell the Westburn Bar in Carntyne.
It said current owner Jai Irvin had run the business for the past 10 years and had decided to sell focus on other business interests.
The Westburn Bar is on the market on a freehold basis with an asking price of offers over £252,000. Christie & Co said: “Situated on a prominent roadside location, the Westburn Bar enjoys a mix of local customers and passing trade travelling to and from central Glasgow.
“The traditional pub has been well-maintained and features a bar, pool room and restaurant with comfortable booth seating for up to 40 customers, along with a lounge which has been recently updated and is available for event hire. Externally, the property features an alfresco terrace area, where customers can enjoy their drinks in the sun.”
It added: “The sale of the Westburn Bar is an excellent opportunity for an experienced individual or group to purchase a prominent and well-established business in Glasgow. The pub trades as a free house with no brewery ties, and purchasers will be able to renegotiate supply deals.”
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “I have always believed that there is still a place for a good traditional pub in Scotland, and the Westburn Bar does not disappoint. Family run and operated to a high standard for over 10 years, this is a fantastic opportunity to add a thriving and profitable local pub to your portfolio, or for anyone looking for a new venture.”
