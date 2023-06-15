Springfield Properties, the Elgin-based housebuilder, and Wheatley Group, the social housing giant, have agreed a £9.7 million deal to build nearly 50 new homes in Deans South, Livingston. It comes nearly 20 years after houses in Deans South were earmarked for demolition, following the discovery of a fault in the concrete used to build them.

Springfield and Wheatley, Scotland’s biggest social landlord, will build an initial 46 homes within 2.9 acres of the estate, which will be allocated for social rent.

In addition, a further nine private houses will be built for existing homeowners on the estate, construction of which will begin this summer.

These will include including a three-bedroom home for Kerry Macintosh, one of the last of the original residents to leave after the concrete default was identified. Ms Macintosh bought a three-bedroom home at Deans South in 2002 and remained until September last year, despite its deteriorating condition because the financial deal she was offered by West Lothian Council to leave did not match how much she paid for the house.

After a long-running campaign for a better outcome, she has agreed a “home for a home” deal with Springfield, which means she will own a new, well-insulated energy efficient home that will sit within the new community.

Ms Macintosh said: “It is astounding that it has taken 20 years to get to this point and it’s hard to articulate just how relieved and excited I am. It has been a journey to say the least and at times I have been demoralised and frustrated, but I have always been able to see the potential of Deans South and have remained resolute that I want to be part of the community.

“The team at Springfield – particularly chairman Sandy Adam - have been amazing. They’ve been a fantastic support over the last seven years, ploughing on and finding a way forward when things were looking bleak. I cannot wait to get into my own, new home now and to help create the thriving place I know Deans South can be.”

Tom Leggeat, partnerships managing director at Springfield, said: “The signing of this contract signals a momentous moment in the story of Deans South and we are incredibly proud of the leading role we have played to ensure we can finally bring the site back to life and give people the homes they deserve.

“The deal with Wheatley Group marks the start of a brand-new chapter for Deans South. Crucially, it ensures that alongside the much-needed social rented homes, we can also deliver on our promise to provide a ‘home for a home’ for those homeowners who have lived in Dean South for decades. We are excited to get started on-site and begin this long-awaited, transformational project.”

The homes for social housing will be delivered for tenants of Wheatley Homes East, part of Wheatley Group.

Springfield and Wheatley said the new properties will be a range of one and two-bedroom cottage flats, and two and three-bedroom homes, each with air source heat pumps.

Hannah Bardell MP for Livingston said: “Ahead of being elected in 2015 I visited a number of Deans South residents to hear first-hand what they faced. I was absolutely determined that I would do everything I can as the local MP to see this issue resolved and my team and I have worked closely with residents, the local council and Springfield to help find this resolution.

“I am incredibly grateful to all involved and commend Springfield on being so willing to support and persevere to help our Deans South residents who deserve nothing less that this excellent result.”