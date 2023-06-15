LOGANAIR has unveiled the UK airline industry's first-ever Pride Jet.
The Scottish airline has demonstrated its support for the LGBTQIA+ community by wrapping an Embraer 145 jet in the classic Pride colours. The rainbow flag has been emblazoned on the jet's fuselage alongside the airline’s trademark tartan tail.
The colourful jet will operate throughout the Loganair network, including to communities where Pride events have taken place for the first time in the last two years, and forms part of a LGBTQIA+ campaign being rolled out by the company.
The airline will also be sponsoring next month’s Northern Pride in Newcastle, which takes place on July 22 and 23, where Loganair this year has based a second aircraft. It expects to carry a record number of customers across its network of routes within the UK and to Norway from its base in the north-east of England.
The unveiling of the Pride jet follows the introduction of Loganair's Flying’s For All campaign, which has three main objectives: to recognise and support LGBTQIA+ members of the Loganair community, to encourage wider opportunities for female members of the team throughout the airline, and to support employees’ mental health through a broad range of initiatives.
Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, said: “We’re firmly pinning our colours to the mast – or the fuselage in this case – as an airline that is not only open to all but as one that is a vocal advocate for equality.
“Since we launched Flying’s for All, we’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm of our team to find ways to show support to each other. We’ve established that our teams already viewed Loganair as an inclusive place to work – and there’s a keen understanding of the need to imbed that in our services every day and at every level.’’
Ste Dunn, director of Northern Pride said: “It’s been fantastic learning over the past few months the support Loganair provide its LGBTQIA+ colleagues and how they collectively champion the mission of ‘flying for all’.
“Discovering the support particularly given to James Bushe, the first pilot living with HIV to be given a full licence without restrictions has been inspiring and supports our mission to elevate the voices in our community that are still at risk of discrimination.
“Pride Jet is a fantastic addition to Loganair’s fleet, and whilst visibility is vitally important for our community right now, you don’t get more visible than flying the flag thousands of feet in the air.”
