The Crossings at Bridgewater Village, which will ultimately comprise 113 homes, is named after the three bridges which span the Firth of Forth. Lovell said the two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes and two-bedroom apartments it is developing at The Crossings will offer “magnificent views” of the bridges.

The first tranche of the sale process will include two and three-bedroom Aberdour, Crail and Bothwell house types, priced from £265,000. The builder said the homes have been “designed with modern living in mind” and aim to appeal to a wide range of buyers, such as young professionals, growing families, and people looking to downsize.

John McGill, development director at Lovell Homes, said: “We are very much looking forward to the sales launch for our new homes at The Crossings and welcoming potential buyers to the sales cabin.

“Located in the charming and historic town of South Queensferry, in the shadow of the three historic Forth bridges, our fabulous properties are beautifully stylish, with a modern look and design.

“With convenient access to Edinburgh and the amenities of the local area, this new development will be perfect for young professionals, families, and those seeking a welcoming community.”

Lovell is part of the UK construction and regeneration giant Morgan Sindall Group, which has annual revenue of £3.6 billion and employs around 7,200 people.