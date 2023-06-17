FOR many, the state pension continues to be the bedrock of income in retirement. So, it is important to understand how much you’re entitled to and how your state pension can be maximised.

Whether you receive a state pension under the old or new rules, following its revamp in 2016, depends on when you were born and, consequently, when you reach state pension age. People who reach state pension age after 5 April 2016 (i.e., men born after 5 April 1951 or women born after 5 April 1953), will be entitled to the new state pension.

The full new state pension flat rate is currently £203.85 per week, having risen from £185.15 in April. However, not everyone will receive the same amount as it depends on your National Insurance record. Luckily, there are ways you can boost your state pension.

It’s mandatory to pay National Insurance contributions (NICs) while working, whether you are employed or self-employed, if you earn enough, up to state pensions age. To be entitled to the full state pension you need to have built up 35 qualifying years by paying National Insurance contributions or receiving NI credits over your working lifetime.

You will be eligible to receive a reduced state pension if you have at least 10 but less than 35 qualifying years of NICs or NI credits. For example, if you have 30 qualifying years, your state pension is calculated as 30/35 of the full state pension.

The current SPA of 66 for women and men will rise to age 67 in stages between 2026 and 2028. It’s then expected to increase to age 68 from 2044, but this may be brought forward.

A higher SPA means that the state pension will start being paid later. The upside of this is that people will have longer to build up their entitlement to the full state pension, for example by continuing to work. You can find out via the UK Government website whether you are on track to receive the full state pension and whether you have any gaps in your NI record.

NICs are typically paid when you are working, but it is also possible to build up NI credits for time spent out of the workplace. For example, if you are a carer or are claiming state benefits due to illness, disability, or unemployment.

NI credits contribute towards your entitlement to State Pension. Depending on the benefit, some credits are paid automatically while others you need to claim for. So, it’s important that you claim these credits if eligible.

If you do have NIC or credits gaps, some years won’t count towards your state pension. But by paying voluntary NICs (Class 3 or Class 2 for the self-employed) it’s possible to fill these gaps and increase your state pension up to the full amount.

You can still pay voluntary contributions even if you’ve reached SPA. Usually, you’ll have six years from the end of the relevant tax year to make voluntary payments. But the Government has just announced that individuals have until 25 April 2025 to pay voluntary contributions to fill in gaps in their NI record from April 2006. This gives people an extra two years to consider whether paying voluntary contributions is the right thing for them to boost their state pension entitlement.

The rate of voluntary contributions for the 2023/24 tax year is £3.45 a week for Class 2 NICs and £17.45 a week for Class 3 NICs. The Government has confirmed that all relevant voluntary NIC payments will be accepted at the rates applicable in 2022 to 2023 until 5 April 2025. Be aware though, the price of voluntary contributions could change in coming years, as could the voluntary NIC payment rules.

Paying voluntary contributions doesn’t always increase your state pension. so always check with HMRC’s Future Pension Centre before making any payments.

Your state pension can also increase by delaying your claim for it for at least nine weeks from your SPA. Your new state pension increases by 1pc for every nine weeks delay, which works out as just under 5.8pc for 52 weeks.

One thing to be aware of when deciding the best way to increase your state pension is that the various elements have different pension increases.

The new and old state pensions are currently increased in line with the triple lock (highest of the increase in inflation, average earnings or 2.5%). Other elements, including any extra pension you gain because of delaying payment, increase in line with the rate of inflation.

Finally, the Government is running a campaign to encourage state pensioners on low incomes to claim pensions credit. This not only increases their retirement income but also gives pensioners an entitlement to other means tested benefits such as council tax reductions, the cost-of-living energy funding help and housing benefit as well as a free TV licence for the over 75s.

Kate Smith is head of pensions at Aegon UK