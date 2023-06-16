The owner of the popular Scotts Bar & Restaurant in Troon has appointed a new lead chef to support the group's continuing expansion by creating the "ultimate dining experience".
Scott van der Hoek is taking over as head of food at Buzzworks Holdings, the Ayrshire-based hospitality group whose brands also include House, Lido, Vic’s & The Vine, The Duke, The Bridge Inn, The Fox, and Herringbone. Its portfolio of 19 venues includes four under the Scotts fascia in Troon, Largs, Port Edgar, and a newly-opened outlet in Greenock.
Originally born in Guildford, Surrey, Mr van der Hoek grew up in Cape Coral, Florida, where he learned to cook.
"My great grandmother, whom we affectionately called 'Nan,' first introduced me to the art of cooking," he said. "Her passion for the culinary world was contagious, and I quickly fell in love with it myself."
After starting his career as a kitchen porter, Mr van der Hoek quickly moved up to become a head chef at the age of 20. Now with 26 years of experience, he is aiming to create the "best food in the sector" across the Buzzworks portfolio.
"My vision is to create the ultimate dining experience for our customers," he said. "We will start by really perfecting our staples and then move on to crafting dishes with seasonal local produce that burst with flavour and innovation."
Mr van der Hoek's appointment to head up the group's team of chefs coincides with a continuing recruitment drive at Buzzworks, which is looking to expand further from its Ayrshire base.
"Buzzworks has an inspiring vision, and I want to ensure we are in the best position to achieve it," he added. “Hospitality has been hit hard by Covid, particularly when it comes to working in the industry and the shortage of people has been a challenge throughout the sector.
"Regardless, Buzzworks have been great at trying to challenge the stereotypical norms within the industry and are putting measures and benefits in place to create a supportive working environment and refreshing work life balance for our chefs."
The company's newest venue, Scotts Greenock, is due to welcome its firsts guests today. Located atop the new £19.2 million Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre, it is Buzzwork's first outlet in Inverclyde.
