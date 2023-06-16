COMMENTS today from Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy suggesting there are “encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease” will have been pleasing to hear for households up and down the UK.
After more than a year or spiralling inflation, compounded by rises in interest rates imposed by the Bank of England to tame inflation, many people are likely to embrace any indication that the relentless pressure they have been facing on the price front could be on the wane.
But it is important to not get carried away at this juncture. While Tesco talked today of its “relentless focus on value” and a strong response to its “low everyday prices” strategy, the reality is that inflation continues to be a major burden for UK consumers.
READ MORE: Scotland's best firms show there is more to life than profits
Food inflation, in particular, remains problematically high, as official figures underline. The Office for National Statistics reported in May that annual consumers prices index inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 19.1% in the year to April. It marked only a slight decline on the figure published a month previously, which showed annual CPI inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks had risen by 19.2% in the year to March.
Mr Murphy said today that Tesco had seen milk, bread and pasta fall in price in the last month but still faced persistent rises in the price of commodities such as potatoes and rice.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Can Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow be saved?
The bottom line is that food inflation in the UK, for a variety of reasons from Brexit and high labour costs to the time it takes price reductions to filter through supply chains to consumers, seems unlikely to fall to any significant extent soon. And even should it to return to the Bank of England’s core inflation target of 2%, the price rises we have seen over the last year and a half are already baked in.
From a corporate perspective, Tesco was upbeat about its first-quarter performance. But, as analyst Russ Mould at stockbroker AJ Bell observed, volume growth is proving to be challenging, which he said might explain why the company did not upgrade its profit forecast for the year.
Tesco and other major supermarkets will, however, be pleased to that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s idea to introduce voluntary price caps for basic foods is beginning to fade in the rear-view mirror.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here