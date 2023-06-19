I am repeatedly amazed at the difference in my own mood and productivity, or the way it changes the environment and those around me. Give Glasgow some sun, and you will see “taps aff” (obviously), crowded streets, outside seating areas packed even on a weeknight, parks filled with blankets and barbecues. People seem happier; the city more bustling.

It feels like only weeks ago, before the sunshine, life was slower; maybe because it was.

Whereas little over a month ago, I had no (or very little) qualms having no plans and sitting in front of my TV or doing nothing, the tables have swiftly turned with the wave of sunshine we experienced. Come June, my calendar was filled with events, group chats were pinging with dozens of further possibilities, search histories and bookmarks on my laptop filled with plans for the coming season. Once work is over for the day, I do not sit down for tea, but run outside. I am busy – but in a good way.

It has all brought a sense of excitement: This is fun. This is what I waited for all this time throughout the – what felt like atrociously long – winter months when everyone, including myself, was hibernating. This new flurry of activity is what I need. I have certainly felt a lot happier, despite the stress, less sleep, and more money-spending associated with the constant juggle to accommodate as much as possible.

Maybe it simply is the weather. “Carpe diem” certainly seems more attainable when days are longer, and you do not have to “seize the day” facing darkness or horizontal rain hitting your face and soaking your bones – despite your waterproof – when all you wanted was to get a quick walk in the park, stroll with the dog, or just getting the food shop.

When I lived in Australia for a bit, my local friends laughed at my constant insistence on being outside and to be doing something as much as possible. Not working? You would find me at the beach, in the park, in the pub; anywhere – but most definitely not at home or inside. “I normally live in Scotland,” I would say: “I don’t get this,” pointing at the sky vividly.

Or perhaps, the need to cram everything in is more deeply entrenched in our culture. There certainly does seem to be a notion that productive = good.

Part of that, of course, is down to the fact that we spend a lot of our time working, where such notions are highly favoured. Even when it comes to breaks in these settings, I know far too many people, including myself, who have spent far too many of them eating lunch at their desk. I was gobsmacked (and very jealous) when I visited southern Italy last summer and had someone tell me they take not one, but FOUR hours for lunch.

But the constant need to be productive, most definitely exists beyond the realm of work, too To not be doing anything is “lazy”. The opposite equals achievement – a sign of “having it together”.

Looking at my social media timelines, what I see most is people being busy having fun – at the park, up a mountain, by the sea, laughing in a beer garden. I see weddings, concerts, completed DIY projects, and airport departure lounges. I don’t see days inside despite the sunshine. We share what we do, not when we are doing nothing.

For as long as I can remember, I have had the nagging fear that if I don’t say yes, I am missing out. My gran used to tell me “you can’t dance at two weddings at once”. Yet, rather than taking in this very rational bit of wisdom, I seem to have fully embraced the counter-mantra of “watch me try”.

While I am nowhere near the stage of changing my ways and saying yes a lot – because there are many good sides to it, too. That it is a lot of fun, mostly – I have recently been thinking a lot more about the toll this attitude has on me sometimes.

Because, to be truthful, despite the fun I am having, it is sometimes exhausting. Although I felt a pang of guilt for it, I caught myself looking at my calendar recently, wishing for a weekend without a note scribbled in it to look forward to.

But, and I have to give others credit for this, I think I may have found the very obvious answer to get exactly that: To just say no sometimes. To embrace JOMO — “joy of missing out.”

While I hate the acronym (just as much as its counterpart FOMO – “fear of missing out”), I can’t help but love the sentiment. My friends said that JOMO was what she wanted to try and do more – to make conscious choices about what events she can go to and those she can’t, to leave more time to slow down, to not be doing anything.

I tried it out the other day (albeit unintentionally). Another friend and I toyed with the idea of going to a gig, despite both of us previously saying to each other how tired we were. Instead, we went home. “Tonight was the definition of JOMO” she texted me later. Relaxing in our own walls just after 9pm, we both agreed: It felt good, even though it meant missing out on the experience the event could have offered.

It has only taken me more than a decade to learn that, maybe, my granny was right.

Making conscious choices of what events I can and cannot attend and what it is I really want or need has brought me as much, if not more, joy than when I say yes to everything and find myself racing around.

So, I guess this maybe is my new way forward. I will forever love the sun – I am sitting basking in it right now – and summer and its endless possibilities. The longer days, the new activities that become an option now we can (finally) spend longer periods of time outside, the amazing times I get to spend with friends, the special events scheduled during these warm months, and the memories I make.

But, I think I will try a little harder to not let myself forget that life can be just as much, or maybe more, fun when not lived at 100 miles per hour all of the time. That there’s joy in missing out or, at least, slowing down sometimes – even when it’s sunny.