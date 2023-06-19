The Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride has announced plans to turn its beachfront into a pop-up outdoor wellness destination with panoramic views over the Firth of Clyde towards the Isle of Arran. The beach sits directly opposite The Waterside and can be reached by guests and visitors along a private pathway through the hotel’s gardens.

Mixed-group classes of up to 20 will be led by instructor Vhairi Slaven from July, and are open to hotel guests and local residents. The one-hour sessions include slow flow yoga for all ages and abilities, as well as a healthy breakfast afterwards.

“I’m really excited to be working with SimpsInns and The Waterside Hotel to launch the new beach yoga experience this summer," said Ms Slaven, who has seven years' experience as a qualified yoga instructor across Ayrshire.

“We want to offer people of all ages and abilities a fun and energising way to take care of their health and wellbeing. Exercising outdoors really gets you close to nature. The fresh sea air and sound of the waves can have a meditative and calming effect, which is great for everyone.”

The Waterside Hotel is operated by family-owned hospitality group SimpsInns, which runs a collection of hotels, restaurants, bars, spa, golf, and leisure activities along the Ayrshire coast. Other venues include The Gailes Hotel & Spa and The Potting Shed in Irvine; Gailes Golf:Leisure; and Old Loans Inn at Troon.

Beach yoga at The Waterside is weather-dependent, and should it not be in favour, classes will take place in the stunning Ailsa Lounge with views of the beach.

Inward investment in Edinburgh and Glasgow remains strong

Scotland won a record number of inward investment projects last year, with its rise in contrast to a decline in the UK as a whole, a key survey published today reveals.

A record 126 inward investment projects were secured by Scotland in 2022, up from 122 in 2021, maintaining the nation’s position as the top UK location for foreign direct investment (FDI) outside London, according to accountancy firm EY’s latest survey.

The 3.3% increase in the number of projects secured by Scotland was in contrast to a 6.4% decline in the UK as a whole. UK-wide, the number of FDI projects won fell from 993 to 929, EY’s Scotland attractiveness survey shows.

Edinburgh office buildings sold in £40m deal

Two prominent commercial buildings in Edinburgh have been sold in deals worth nearly £40 million.

The properties, 7 Castle Street on the corner of Princes Street and Castle Street, and Caledonian Exchange in the city’s Exchange district have been acquired by FSX Holdings and Catella APAM respectively.