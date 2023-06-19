A LANDMARK site described as one of Glasgow’s “most exciting development opportunities” has been acquired by urban regeneration specialist Vita Group, with the buyer’s plans for the site due to be revealed later this summer.
Vita has exchanged contracts with City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP to purchase 20 India Street, the site of the former Nye Bevan House, subject to planning permission being obtained for its proposed development.
The 1.28-acre site was described as the “largest available development site in the city centre” when it was put up for sale in autumn last year.
Potential for residential, office and student accommodation development was flagged at that stage, when global real estate adviser CBRE announced it was marketing the site.
The former Nye Bevan House was used by Strathclyde Regional Council and then by Glasgow City Council.
Nye Bevan House was demolished in 2015, with the site cleared to make way for new development.
Vita said the demolition of the former office building had created “a prime development opportunity”.
Mark Oakes, chief commercial officer of Vita, said: “A fantastic location in the heart of Glasgow, 20 India Street has the potential to be an exciting, thriving new community which adds to the fabric of the city. We look forward to bringing forward plans for this site in the summer.”
Joanne McDowall, asset manager for City Property, said: “We’re delighted to complete this deal with Vita Group and look forward to seeing Vita’s plans for development and the future regeneration of a significant site within Glasgow city centre.”
