Shares in Next are trading more than 4 per cent higher this afternoon after the fashion retailer raised its full-year sales and profit guidance in an unscheduled trading update.
The group, which is considered a barometer of how UK consumers are faring, said trading in the last seven weeks exceeded expectations on the back of warmer weather and a wages boost for consumers. Full-price sales were 9.3% higher than in the same period a year earlier, versus previous guidance in May for a decline of 5%.
Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said the onset of warmer weather made a significant difference to its performance, particularly coming after a wet and cold April. Trading was also boosted by an increase in consumers' income from annual salary increases in April, which delivered a temporary uplift in real household income at the time they were awarded.
READ MORE: Next shares fall as retailer predicts 'difficult year' to come
"For example, during April annual inflation was running at 8.7% and monthly inflation was 1.2%; if an individual received a pay rise of 5.0%, then their real income would have risen by 3.8% in that month," the company said.
"We do not think it is a coincidence that sales stepped forward so markedly at a time of year when many organisations make their annual pay awards."
However, Next also cautioned that this could unwind in the coming months.
READ MORE: Grocery inflation hits new record high
"If recent pay rises and the sudden change in weather have indeed contributed to the current over-performance, then it is reasonable to expect that the effect will diminish over time because ongoing inflation will slowly erode the positive effect of annual pay increases," the company added.
"This is why we are not anticipating the current performance to continue at the same level going forward, albeit we have moderately improved our guidance for the rest of the year."
Next upgraded its full price sales guidance for the year by £140m to £4.67 billion, and its profit guidance by £40m to £835m, down from the £870.4m made during the 12 months to the end of January.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here