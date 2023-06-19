Coca-Cola HBC has acquired Finlandia, one of the biggest names in premium spirits, in a deal worth $220 million announced today.

The deal takes the company’s long-standing distribution relationship with Finlandia to a different level, bringing it into a small but growing stable of spirits brands that the bottling giant now owns outright.

READ MORE: Historic Scotch whisky distillery invests £4m in green technology

Outlining its rationale for the deal, Coca-Cola HBC declared Finlandia was an “attractive investment” that would accelerate its presence in the on-trade and complement its portfolio of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink products.

It is certainly easy to see why Coca-Cola HBC has invested so heavily to make this acquisition happen.

Having distributed Finlandia in Central and Eastern Europe for 17 years now, it knows what makes the brand tick and the kind of outlets it performs well in. It also understands the potency of selling a high-end spirit such as Finlandia, which sells 2.7 million nine-litre cases each year, alongside the premium soft drinks in its portfolio, some of which will presumably mix well with the vodka.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Can Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow be saved?

Moreover, the acquisition gives Coca-Cola HBC presence in a premium spirits category which, as major producers such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard have consistently demonstrated, has enjoyed impressive growth over recent years as people “drink less but better” – even during the difficult years of the pandemic.

From the perspective of Brown-Forman, the decision to sell can perhaps be explained by the high selling price it has been able to command for the brand. It may also have realised that, with so many other major brands in its portfolio to serve – from Jack Daniels American whiskey to the GlenDronach and BenRiach single malts – it can pass Finlandia over to a company with the resources to maximise its full potential.