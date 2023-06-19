ONE of the world’s biggest producers and bottlers of Coca-Cola products has made a bold move to bolster its presence in the premium spirits market. And with the benefit of hindsight, it seems like one of the most natural moves it could have made.
Coca-Cola HBC has acquired Finlandia, one of the biggest names in premium spirits, in a deal worth $220 million announced today.
The deal takes the company’s long-standing distribution relationship with Finlandia to a different level, bringing it into a small but growing stable of spirits brands that the bottling giant now owns outright.
READ MORE: Historic Scotch whisky distillery invests £4m in green technology
Outlining its rationale for the deal, Coca-Cola HBC declared Finlandia was an “attractive investment” that would accelerate its presence in the on-trade and complement its portfolio of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink products.
It is certainly easy to see why Coca-Cola HBC has invested so heavily to make this acquisition happen.
Having distributed Finlandia in Central and Eastern Europe for 17 years now, it knows what makes the brand tick and the kind of outlets it performs well in. It also understands the potency of selling a high-end spirit such as Finlandia, which sells 2.7 million nine-litre cases each year, alongside the premium soft drinks in its portfolio, some of which will presumably mix well with the vodka.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Can Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow be saved?
Moreover, the acquisition gives Coca-Cola HBC presence in a premium spirits category which, as major producers such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard have consistently demonstrated, has enjoyed impressive growth over recent years as people “drink less but better” – even during the difficult years of the pandemic.
From the perspective of Brown-Forman, the decision to sell can perhaps be explained by the high selling price it has been able to command for the brand. It may also have realised that, with so many other major brands in its portfolio to serve – from Jack Daniels American whiskey to the GlenDronach and BenRiach single malts – it can pass Finlandia over to a company with the resources to maximise its full potential.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here