In a meeting with NFU Scotland, the Deputy First Minister confirmed that the deferred budget monies would be returned to the sector, ensuring this money is ultimately spent on Scotland's rural priorities. It is understood that the allocation of that budget will now be discussed with Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon MSP.

Commenting on the commitment, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “We want to secure the future of farming and crofting, not just for our members but for the thousands of jobs and businesses supported by our sector and we believe the Scottish Government can support that ambition”.

Speaking for the Scottish Government, Ms Robison said: “By returning £33 million to the agricultural budget, we can grow the rural economy and support communities. This support will help our farmers and crofters as they continue their transition to a sustainable and regenerative farming where we produce more of our own food locally.”

Round-up

With fewer spring lambs being forwarded, prices firmed at Ayr yesterday to average 305p/kg or £132/head, and sold to £164 for a Texel from East Revoch or 341p/kg for Beltex crosses from Redding.

Meanwhile, cast ewe prices compared favourably to last week with Texels from Aitkenhead peaking at £188/head and Texel crosses from Langside selling to £156. Mules from Auchafour reached £120 while cast tups sold to £175 for Texels from Rowanhill.

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 292p/kg and sold to 322p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and peaked at 330p/kg on two occasions.

Cast cows continued to meet demand, averaging 196p/kg and selling to 251p/kg or to a top price of £2,042. And while lambs dropped 10p/kg on the week to average 296p/kg, an average of 191p/kg meant that hogg prices remained unchanged on the week.Cast sheep, meanwhile, averaged £98/head and sold to £151 for a Beltex.

Demand for prime beef bred bullocks fell sharply at Carlisle yesterday to average 268p/kg, a drop of 22p on the week.

However, prime heifers held up better to average 277p/kg and sold to 319p/kg. It was a similar story with young bulls as dairy types finished 9p up on the week to average 220p/kg, while beef bulls dropped by 14p on the week to average 255p/kg.

Hoggs dropped by 34p/kg on the week to average 230p/kg, although the SQQ average was up 23p/kg – suggesting that quality is still in demand.