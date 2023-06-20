With plans to add 7 motorhomes to the fleet this year, CEO David McKinnon and Managing Director Asha McKinnon began researching various funding options to support their plans to grow the business.

Applying to Business Loans Scotland (BLS), Freedom Motorhomes were successful in receiving a £250,000 loan to take the business to the next level which in turn would also help create approximately 2-3 new jobs in the process.

Led by a consortium of Scotland's local authorities, BLS can offer loans from £25,000 up to £250,000 to new and established businesses throughout Scotland.

By giving businesses access to an invaluable new source of funding, these loans may be used flexibly for several purposes, including but not limited to, working capital, the purchase of plant or equipment, investing in business property and expanding into new markets.

Fully funded by the Scottish Government, BLS aims to give businesses access to funding that will support their growth and expansion plans.

Whilst securing finance can be a major hurdle, particularly for small and medium sized businesses, this Fund will give businesses the opportunity to secure the finance required to realise their ambitions.

Speaking of the loan issued, CEO of McKinnon Group, David McKinnon said: “The team at BLS have been very helpful through the process, we would highly recommend reaching out to them.”

Fund Manager for Business Loans Scotland, Andrew Dickson added: “The £250,000 loan issued to Freedom Motorhomes demonstrates our commitment to supporting small and medium sized enterprises across Scotland with finance to grow. Business Loans Scotland aims to fill the funding gap and I am delighted that we have been able to support Freedom Motorhomes plans to expand their fleet, increase marketing activity and create new employment opportunities in the local area.

"I look forward to watching the business flourish in the upcoming months and would encourage any Scottish SME looking for access to finance to speak with the team at BLS to see how we can help.”

freedommotorhomes.scot