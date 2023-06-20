Brought to you by
Freedom Motorhomes
McKinnon Group Ltd, trading as Freedom Motorhomes (Formerly McKinnon Motorhomes, 2016-2019) aim to build the best Motorhome Hire company in Scotland and the UK.
Situated only a 12 minute drive away from Glasgow Airport, Freedom Motorhomes offer luxury motorhome hire for parties of 2-5 people.
With plans to add 7 motorhomes to the fleet this year, CEO David McKinnon and Managing Director Asha McKinnon began researching various funding options to support their plans to grow the business.
Applying to Business Loans Scotland (BLS), Freedom Motorhomes were successful in receiving a £250,000 loan to take the business to the next level which in turn would also help create approximately 2-3 new jobs in the process.
Freedom Motorhomes were successful in receiving a £250,000 loan to take the business to the next level
Led by a consortium of Scotland's local authorities, BLS can offer loans from £25,000 up to £250,000 to new and established businesses throughout Scotland.
By giving businesses access to an invaluable new source of funding, these loans may be used flexibly for several purposes, including but not limited to, working capital, the purchase of plant or equipment, investing in business property and expanding into new markets.
Fully funded by the Scottish Government, BLS aims to give businesses access to funding that will support their growth and expansion plans.
Whilst securing finance can be a major hurdle, particularly for small and medium sized businesses, this Fund will give businesses the opportunity to secure the finance required to realise their ambitions.
Speaking of the loan issued, CEO of McKinnon Group, David McKinnon said: “The team at BLS have been very helpful through the process, we would highly recommend reaching out to them.”
Fund Manager for Business Loans Scotland, Andrew Dickson added: “The £250,000 loan issued to Freedom Motorhomes demonstrates our commitment to supporting small and medium sized enterprises across Scotland with finance to grow. Business Loans Scotland aims to fill the funding gap and I am delighted that we have been able to support Freedom Motorhomes plans to expand their fleet, increase marketing activity and create new employment opportunities in the local area.
"I look forward to watching the business flourish in the upcoming months and would encourage any Scottish SME looking for access to finance to speak with the team at BLS to see how we can help.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here