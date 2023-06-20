Plans to turn a former hotel into city centre student accommodation that were initally rejected by the local council are now set to go ahead.
The former Hilton Garden Inn in Aberdeen's St Andrew Street will be converted into 105 rooms and associated communal space by developer Optimal Student after securing a £9.7 million development loan facility from Blackfinch Property. Developers are aiming to have the facility ready for occupation in time for the start of the new academic year in September.
The plans for the seven-story building, which ceased trading in early 2020, were unanimously rejected by Aberdeen City Council's planning committee in 2022 amid concerns about cramped conditions.
Nearly 40 neighbouring residents had written to the local authority calling for the project to be knocked back with many objecting to sharing a communal courtyard with the students, saying the spot could become blighted by people drinking and taking drugs. The main concern of councillors was that cramped conditions within the rooms would make students miserable.
However, the original rejection was overturned under an appeal to the Scottish Government.
The development's backers say all of the rooms will be larger than the typical studio rooms available in purpose-built student accommodation. It is aniticipated that the conversion will require "minimal work".
“Having originally worked with the borrower Optimal to refinance their original purchase of this site late last year, we were delighted to be able to conclude this development loan to ensure the conversion of the property to provide much-needed student accommodation," said David Diemer, investment director at Blackfinch.
"We had a tight deadline to allow the contractors to get on-site and work to have the rooms ready for the September 2023 academic year and new student intake. But the focus and professionalism of the borrower’s team enabled us to work towards the tight timescale and we share their vision for this exciting project.”
