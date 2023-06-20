Dunolly House, which sits on the banks of the River Tay in Aberfeldy, has been hailed as a “spectacular” C-listed building.

The property, built in the mid-to-late 1800s by piper Duncan MacDougall, who lived in the town, has been brought to the market for £300,000.

Agent Thorntons Property Services said the sale may attract developers who could "reimagine" the house and bring it back into use.

Spanning 6,938 square feet, Dunolly House has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, two “spacious” kitchens, two “expansive” function rooms, and a “giant” wraparound garden which circles the building. It also includes an attic space and a “striking” tower described as the “photographic centrepiece” of the property.

The current owner has secured approval to convert the building into five apartments, which is attracting the interest of developers.

Amenities such as Breadalbane Academy and Aberfeldy Golf Club are within “easy” walking distance.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services, said: “This is a truly one-of-a-kind property, and provides an opportunity that is seldom seen.

“Its stunning location coupled with existing planning approval provides a perfect opportunity for developers to completely reimagine what Dunolly House could be.

“Equally it could easily become a beautiful family home with all the added features you could want including a balcony with river views, a roof terrace, and a sprawling lower terrace garden perfect for the summer months.

“It is a building which will require a fair amount of work to fully restore it; however, its size and location presents a unique opportunity with immense potential.

“At this price we expect significant interest from across Scotland, the UK and beyond.”