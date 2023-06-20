A SINGAPOREAN company has bought the Best Western Plus Keavil House Hotel, two miles west of Dunfermline in Fife.
The property was built in the mid-19th century as a country house and converted to a hotel in the early 1980s, selling agent Christie & Co noted.
The four-star hotel has been acquired by Singaporean company Buxani Hotels Pte Limited, the hospitality arm of the family office, Buxani Group, Christie & Co said. The hotel and leisure spa will be managed by Compass Hospitality UK. The agent added that Compass Hospitality currently manages 20 hotels across the UK.
The hotel has been sold by long-time owner Queensferry Hotels, a family-run company.
Russell Imrie, director of Queensferry Hotels, told The Herald in late 2020 that the decision to find a buyer for the property was part of retirement planning for both himself and fellow director Charnisay Gwyn.
The 70-bedroom hotel is set within 12 acres.
Christie & Co noted the hotel been extended over the years by its long-time owners to include a “thriving health club and spa, and the Elgin Suite for large functions and weddings”.
It added: “Having owned the hotel since 1988, the owners are looking forward to a relaxed retirement as this completes the sell-off of their portfolio.”
Kishore Buxani, chief executive of Buxani Group, said: “We are extremely pleased to add the Best Western Plus Keavil House Hotel to our existing portfolio of hotels in the UK. This demonstrates our continued interest, commitment and confidence in the UK hospitality sector, and we hope to grow our UK footprint even further.
“We are also grateful to the existing owners for building a wonderful hospitality and leisure spa business over the last 35 years and we intend to carry on providing a fantastic experience to our guests and customers going forward.”
Gary Witham, hotel director of Christie & Co, said: “Whilst having the heart of a country house, this is a thoroughly modern and successful hotel which will continue to thrive and is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over the last 35 years of ownership.”
Harmil Singh, president and chief executive of Compass Hospitality, said: “The Keavil House Hotel is an established property and a charming addition to the distinctive portfolio of our hotels in the UK. Our continued expansion in the UK reflects our strong favourable outlook for the UK hospitality industry. Compass Hospitality will continue to collaborate with our partners to identify strategic hotels for acquisition and management.”
