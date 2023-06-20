Gordon McIntosh, chairman of Aberdeen International Associates and a director of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, declared investment must be ramped up in Scotland’s tidal sector to allow it to emulate the impact made by counterparts on the European mainland.

Mr McIntosh, who replaces the now retired Peter Syme in the role, said: “I am delighted to join QED Naval at this crucial time for the marine energy sector. Government funding for tidal energy has been severely restricted and we are not on track to achieve our net zero goals. In the UK we have 50% of the EU's tidal energy potential, but we are still relying on fossil fuels for the majority of our energy supply.

“We want to build a new industry for Scotland, and the UK, which can then be exported globally, in the same way that the wind industry benefits Denmark and Germany. The UK has the chance to lead the tidal energy market globally, but we must ramp up investment now.”

Mr McIntosh held senior roles at Aberdeen City Council between 1995 and 2016, latterly as director of enterprise, planning and infrastructure.

In 2016 he was approached by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to be deputy minister of natural resources, a position he held until 2018.

Mr McIntosh established Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, was a board director of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm) and was involved in the Aberdeen Hydrogen Strategy.

Jeremy Smith, chief executive of QED Navel, said: “Gordon has extensive experience building businesses in the energy sector, as well as significant experience in marine energy development and policy.

"He has been a key player in projects to develop a joint supply chain which will prove invaluable as we move ahead with commercialisation of our tidal turbine technology.

"The supply chain is the aspect which will create highly skilled jobs in marine energy and will demonstrate the potential of a predictable, low-cost, domestic energy supply to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”