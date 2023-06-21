Members of the EIS teaching union at Hutchesons’ Grammar voted to down tools in a row over pensions in May, but had halted the action amid positive talks with the school.

According to the union, staff were sent letters over the Easter break saying they would have to sign new contracts, with the jobs of anyone who refused being advertised elsewhere.

The move led to the first strike action in the history of the school, which boasts both Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar among its former pupils.

The school later announced it would delay the plans for a year and continue its talks with teaching unions.

However, staff resumed their strike on Wednesday amid claims that the school had reneged on the announcement made two weeks ago.

An EIS spokesperson said: "The school’s recent actions display the worst example of management behaviour, and continue a pattern of extremely poor treatment of the hard-working and dedicated teaching staff at Hutchesons’ Grammar.

"The EIS had suspended its strike action, as an act of good faith, to allow time for more discussions following the school’s announcement of a delay in its plans.

"At that time, we warned the school that they must seize the opportunity to enter into meaningful discussions with a view to reaching a negotiated agreement.”

The spokesperson claimed that the management could "not be trusted".

They continued: “Sadly, the school has not only failed to offer anything new in further discussions, it has also now broken its promise to delay its plans for a year.

"In doing this, the management of the school have once again demonstrated that they are bad faith actors, who cannot be trusted.

"Breaking a commitment that they freely entered into such a short time ago clearly demonstrates that the management at Hutchesons’ Grammar are either unwilling or incapable of working constructively with teaching staff to find a resolution to this dispute.

"It is the underhand tactics of management that have led to the resumption of strike action today, while also hardening our members’ resolve to continue with their programme of industrial action until a fair settlement is reached in this dispute.”