A GLASGOW-based supplier of specialist access equipment to the construction industry has fallen into liquidation with the loss of nearly 40 jobs.
Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Adastra Access Limited on June 20 after it succumbed to the effects of labour shortages, rising costs and project delays.
Adastra Access provided mast climbing work platforms and suspended cradles to blue chip construction contractors operating across commercial and residential construction, maintenance and refurbishment of existing buildings and the construction of maritime transport.
READ MORE: Coca-Cola company acquires Finlandia vodka for $220m
The company historically enjoyed a strong order book. However, the administrators noted that over recent years the business has faced significant operational, health and safety, and financial challenges, which resulted in trading losses and significant cash flow pressure.
Despite a recent injection of funding from the company’s shareholder, and efforts to safeguard the future of the business, its financial position deteriorated to the extent it was no longer be viable. Adastra Access has now ceased to trade, and 38 employees have been made redundant, with two retained in the short term to assist the administrators.
Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “The collapse of Adastra Access Limited is another indicator of the challenges and economic headwinds currently facing the Scottish and UK construction sector and in particular, subcontractors.
READ MORE: Ambitious Scottish bank gears up to open its doors
"The directors fought hard to save this business, but it was ultimately impossible to mitigate the impacts of labour shortages, rising costs and delays to customer projects.”
Mr McAlinden said: “Our priority is to assist those members of staff who have been made redundant, providing them with the information and support they need to claim their statutory entitlements, as well as to support the directors and ultimate owners, for whom this is also a very difficult time. We are in contact with various government support agencies, including Partnership Action for Continuing Employment, who are also fully committed to assisting impacted employees.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here