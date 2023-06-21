Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Adastra Access Limited on June 20 after it succumbed to the effects of labour shortages, rising costs and project delays.

Adastra Access provided mast climbing work platforms and suspended cradles to blue chip construction contractors operating across commercial and residential construction, maintenance and refurbishment of existing buildings and the construction of maritime transport.

READ MORE: Coca-Cola company acquires Finlandia vodka for $220m

The company historically enjoyed a strong order book. However, the administrators noted that over recent years the business has faced significant operational, health and safety, and financial challenges, which resulted in trading losses and significant cash flow pressure.

Despite a recent injection of funding from the company’s shareholder, and efforts to safeguard the future of the business, its financial position deteriorated to the extent it was no longer be viable. Adastra Access has now ceased to trade, and 38 employees have been made redundant, with two retained in the short term to assist the administrators.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “The collapse of Adastra Access Limited is another indicator of the challenges and economic headwinds currently facing the Scottish and UK construction sector and in particular, subcontractors.

READ MORE: Ambitious Scottish bank gears up to open its doors

"The directors fought hard to save this business, but it was ultimately impossible to mitigate the impacts of labour shortages, rising costs and delays to customer projects.”

Mr McAlinden said: “Our priority is to assist those members of staff who have been made redundant, providing them with the information and support they need to claim their statutory entitlements, as well as to support the directors and ultimate owners, for whom this is also a very difficult time. We are in contact with various government support agencies, including Partnership Action for Continuing Employment, who are also fully committed to assisting impacted employees.”