THE decisions we make about what career path we follow can have a profound effect on our lives.

And rather than it being a one-time decision as we grow up, now more then ever there’s the opportunity to change direction.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is the national skills body delivering Scotland’s careers service in schools, at a network of locations across the country, and online.

Expert guidance is available from careers advisers to help anyone make decisions about their future, from finding job opportunities to CV and interview advice or identifying training.

Stanislav Vasilev is one such person who benefited from careers advice.

A part-time job working in a kitchen while he was still at school ignited a new-found passion for cooking, but he was unsure how to turn his new love into a career.

It was then that SDS adviser Emma Veitch introduced the idea of working, learning and earning with an apprenticeship.

Emma said: “Being relatively new to the country, Stanislav had no idea what being an apprentice entailed and offered, or the scale, breadth and success of apprenticeships in Scotland.”

On being told there was an apprentice chef opportunity at Archerfield in East Lothian, Stanislav still remained unsure, primarily because he knew nothing about the luxury golf facility, but also because he’d been offered a full-time kitchen job where he worked at the time.

So Emma had an idea. She said: “As well as walking Stanislav through all the benefits of apprenticeships, I persuaded the school guidance teacher to take him to meet the head chef at Archerfield itself. And they must have both been impressed with each other. The very next day he signed up, and is now enjoying being an apprentice chef at one of the most highly regarded golf and leisure destinations in the country.”

Stanislav said: “This really is a dream job for me.

“I would never have believed that just over a year after relocating to Scotland, I would not only find a new personal passion for cooking, but I would be able to make a career out of it, and a career working at such a prestigious place.

“This would not have happened without the help of SDS and the amazing apprenticeship opportunities in Scotland.”

Logan Neilson is another school-leaver who benefited from support from a careers adviser.

The care-experienced 19-year-old had just joined the Workstart programme at Forth Valley College where he learned the career service was not just for school leavers, so he decided to visit the SDS office in Stirling where he met careers adviser Christine Blair.

Christine said: “When I first met Logan he’d just started college after leaving school. He was a bright young man who was eager to learn and develop new skills. He’d been out of a routine for a while and lacked confidence and wasn’t sure about what he wanted to do in the future.

“This changed with the one-to-one careers guidance he received, and he evolved into a confident, articulate, caring and helpful young man. Over time I continued to work with Logan and watched as he continued to mature and progress into a truly inspirational and caring individual.

“He was able to try out different options to help build and develop his Career Management Skills. He undertook a very successful administration SCVO placement with Plus Forth Valley before deciding to return to college to study creative industries.”

Logan is now studying photography, film production and writing, and says he couldn’t have achieved any of this without the help of SDS.

He said: “My experience with Skills Development Scotland was an amazing one. Without them I doubt I would have got as far as I did with work and education.

“Their support has been second to none. Christine made me believe in myself, and my confidence has never been stronger. All I can say is that she has changed my life and made me believe I can do anything. Skills Development Scotland is nothing short of amazing, and I owe them everything.”

The career service is here to help all people of all ages living in Scotland make the right decisions about their career and education. To make an appointment either online or in person with an adviser phone 0800 917 8000, or find out more at myworldofwork.co.uk

Cameron brings digital expertise to the table at SDS

SKILLS Development Scotland has appointed a new Chair to its Digital Economy Skills Group (DESG), an industry and public sector partnership which aims to enhance the country’s digital capability.

Cameron Lepper, Head of Cloud Commercial and Optimisation at education software company Tribal, takes over from Ross Tuffee who spent three years at the helm working with the other 25 DESG members to influence delivery of the vital digital skills needed in Scotland.

Cameron Lepper, Head of Cloud Commercial and Optimisation at education software company Tribal, is pictured with other members of the Digital Economies Skills Group

His appointment comes at a time when technology, and the impact on skills and jobs in particular, is big news with the fast-paced rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

He said: “The world is changing and changing fast. Even I find it hard to keep up sometimes!

“My job and that of the DESG is to make sure we shape and nurture our country’s future talent so we can exploit opportunities offered by new technology such as AI, augmented reality, cloud computing and robotics.”

Cameron has been involved with the DESG for three years and has also been an active member of the Founders4Schools programme for nearly five years.

He is committed to ensuring that no one gets left behind in the current information revolution.

He added: “I want to see a Scotland where technology is accessible to all.

“The opportunities tech presents must be seen as fair and equal, irrespective of background, gender or individuality.

“For example, it upsets me greatly when fielding questions from young girls who aren’t sure if they are ‘allowed to work’ at my job!

“I see it as a critical duty of my engagement with schools to instil confidence in young individuals, especially girls, that there are opportunities aplenty for them.”

The new Chair is also a passionate advocate for neurodiversity in tech, and is keen to build on the work already done by the DESG and SDS in this area to ensure that neurodivergent individuals find a place in the world of tech related work.

This personal conviction to diversity along with this professional experience made him ideal for the DESG role.

He said: “I bring an abundance of sectoral experience to the job having worked in several different capacities ranging from hands-on software engineering to general business management and leadership.

“I understand very well the barriers to entry in my sector, and I’m going to make it my mission to bring those barriers down with the help of the other brilliant people that sit round the DESG.

“The necessity for a sharp focus on diversity is driven by true industry need. Only by tapping into a diverse talent pool will we make any kind of real dent in the worrying tech skills gap here in Scotland.”

Phil Ford, Head of Digital Economy and Financial Services for SDS, welcomed the new appointment. He said: “Cameron is a long-standing member of the DESG so he knows exactly what needs to be done, and he can hit the ground running.

“His passion is very clear to see, and I look forward to working with him and the other amazing DESG partners to implement our recently launched five-year Digital Economy Skills Action Plan.”