Head chef Grant Mercer at the Kylesku Hotel said the team is focusing on the best of local Highland produce, including fresh fish, hand-dived scallops and lobsters from Ullapool and Oban; award-winning Highland fine cheese from Rory Stone in Tain; venison from Ardgay Game and Inchnadamph estate; and North Highland grass-fed beef from Nigg.

Dishes on the new menu include Kame’s Steelhead Trout; fillet of halibut and Inchnadamph venison; scallops landed on the pier in front of the hotel; beetroot and goat's cheese mousse; chocolate and Earl Grey mousse; and peanut butter cheesecake.

“We’re really excited to be launching our new loch side dining experiences to guests in time for mid-summer," Mr Mercer said. "Located right on the world-famous NC500, we’re lucky to have one of the north Highland’s most enviable locations for alfresco dining with panoramic views of the beautiful Loch Gleann Dubh.

“I’m confident that our new menu has something for everyone, and will appeal to foodies, or casual diners. You can choose to eat at the formal restaurant, bar or new outdoor dining area which allows our guests to enjoy the sunshine and uninterrupted panoramic views over the loch.”

Owned and operated by Highland Coast Hotels, the Kylesku Hotel has a glass-fronted deck with space for up to 30 people. Outdoor heating and blankets are available for evenings and cooler days.

Inside, the restaurant and dog-friendly bar offers space for up 64 people to dine with views of the loch.

Created in April 2021, Highland Coast Hotels is a Scottish-based group aiming to bring sustainable and community-led hospitality to the stunning coastlines of the North Highlands of Scotland. It has to date acquired six of the region’s landmark hotels, including the newly-opened Tongue Hotel with views over the Kyle of Tongue; Plockton Inn at Loch Carron; Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul; the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch; the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora; and the Kylesku Hotel.

Nearly 40 jobs go as Glasgow construction supplier collapses

A Glasgow-based supplier of specialist access equipment to the construction industry has fallen into liquidation with the loss of nearly 40 jobs.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Adastra Access Limited on June 20 after it succumbed to the effects of labour shortages, rising costs and project delays.

Adastra Access provided mast climbing work platforms and suspended cradles to blue chip construction contractors operating across commercial and residential construction, maintenance and refurbishment of existing buildings and the construction of maritime transport.

Lookers: Auto heavyweight agrees to Canadian takeover bid

Lookers, owner of the former Taggarts chain of car dealerships in Scotland, is set to come under Canadian ownership after the board and major shareholders agreed to a takeover offer worth nearly half a billion pounds.

The Manchester-based group announced yesterday that it has negotiated a deal with Alpha Auto Group of Ontario, which owns 15 large-scale new car dealerships in Canada and the United States. The bid of 120p per share values Lookers at £465.4 million.