A Netflix star, a Mercury Prize-nominated musician, and one of the UK’s leading ballerinas are among those will will promote the work of RCS across the globe.

The Ayoub Sisters, who rose to stardom after their debut album premiered at number one in the Official Classical Charts, Fergus McCreadie one of Europe’s most exciting young jazz pianists, and saxophonist and composer Matt Carmichael are among the names in the first ambassador programme.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “Together with RCS’s students and staff, our alumni and associated artists form a powerful and global community of artists, rooted here in Glasgow but with reach and impact across the widest imaginable range of places and spaces.

“We’re delighted to be introducing RCS’s Programme, National and Regional Ambassadors and are grateful to this group of outstanding artists and practitioners across a range of disciplines for helping us launch this important initiative which will help RCS inform, connect and inspire.”

Jeremy Crawford (Image: Getting Captured)

This first group of ambassadors, who are graduates or members of the Conservatoire’s wider community, will represent programmes and departments within RCS and champion the institution at a regional and national level. Ambassadors will support a variety of areas including recruitment, share information about their experience at RCS and life in Glasgow, be a local point of contact, and assist with events in their locality.

Katy Higham, Alumni Relations Manager at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our first group of RCS Ambassadors who will support us to amplify and enhance the understanding of RCS across the world, building our connections and developing a dynamic student and alumni community.

“It has been a joy to meet with each of them and find out more about their experiences during their studies and their journeys beyond. We’re looking forward to working together on RCS activity, including recruitment, alumni engagement and events, as well as elevating the work they’re doing and celebrating their successes.”

Ayoub sisters Sarah and Laura said: "Sarah and Laura said: “RCS has played a crucial role in our musical education. The world-class institution nurtured our curiosity from a very young age, both as junior and pre-junior students as well as later in life at the senior academy.

"We were able to explore and develop all aspects of music making and utilise the skills which enabled us to unlock our musicianship. We look back fondly at our time and are truly grateful for the opportunities we had and how they have shaped us not only as musicians but as individuals.”

Degree programme ambassadors

Multi-instrumental musical duo The Ayoub Sisters : Strings

: Strings Jazz saxophonist Matt Carmichael : Jazz (saxophone)

: Jazz (saxophone) Pianist Daniel Ciobanu : Keyboard

: Keyboard Actor Jeremy Crawford : Classical and Contemporary Text

: Classical and Contemporary Text Principal ballet dancer Bethany Kingsley-Garner : Modern Ballet

: Modern Ballet Percussionist David Kerr : Timpani and Percussion

: Timpani and Percussion Classical guitarist Samrat Majumder : Guitar and Harp

: Guitar and Harp Jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie : Jazz (piano)

: Jazz (piano) Composer Claire McKenzie : Composition

: Composition Set and costume designer Morven McLeod : Production Arts and Design

: Production Arts and Design Actor Emma Mullen : Musical Theatre

: Musical Theatre Stage Manager Ruby Noble : Production Technology and Management (Stage Management)

: Production Technology and Management (Stage Management) Lighting Designer/Relighter/Programmer: Josh Brown: Production Technology and Management (Lighting)

Regional and national ambassadors