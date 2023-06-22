Suleman Dawood, 19, is onboard the vessel with his father Shahzada Dawood, as well as three others.

The University of Strathclyde confirmed that the teen attends the institution.

A spokesperson for the university said: “We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident.

An extensive search and rescue mission is under way to find Titan (Image: (OceanGate Expeditions/PA))

“Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome.”

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said her thoughts were with the teenager and his family while speaking at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood.

She said: “The young man on the Titan submersible is a student in Glasgow.

“I’m sure that everyone here will join me in sharing their thoughts with him and his family at this unprecedented and difficult time.”

READ MORE: Iconic Scottish brand goes into administration with £100m debt

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was “deeply concerned” and “praying for good news”.

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions, he said: “The university will be deeply concerned. I’m deeply concerned.

"I think we all are deeply concerned, and we’re all hoping, we’re all praying for good news.

"But my thoughts are very much with the families and the communities that are being affected.”

Hopes are fading for the five onboard the missing submersible as the 96-hour oxygen supply dwindled and experts warned the chances of their recue were decreasing all the time.

Missing Titan submersible (Image: PA Graphics)

More ships and expertise have been scrambled to help find the missing deep-sea vessel, which lost communication on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions estimated the oxygen supply on the 6.7m (22ft)-long vessel would last the crew of five 96 hours, giving rescuers a deadline of around midday on Thursday.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the US Coast Guard, has said the operation to find a missing submersible is “still an active search and rescue”.

Asked if he believes the oxygen on board will have run out by now, Mr Mauger told Sky News: “We continue to keep the crew members and the families in our thoughts as we proceed with this search and rescue while we’re cognisant of the time and we’ve factored in a lot of data and information into the search.

“This is still an active search and rescue at this point and we’re using the equipment that we have on the bottom right now, the remote operated vehicles to expand our search capability, and then also to provide rescue capability as well.”