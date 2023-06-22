The Temmings bought Flodigarry Estate, described by selling agent Colliers as “a high-quality sleeping and dining oasis set in magnificent surroundings…accessed by one of the most spectacular drives anywhere in the world”, in 2013. The hotel has 21 bedrooms.

Colliers said: “Since purchasing the property in 2013, the current owners Paul and Bette Temming have rebuilt, renovated, and refurbished the entire estate inside and out to create something extremely rare for the most discerning national and international travellers.

“This outstanding work has hugely increased asset value and profitability for a new owner to take advantage of, and the time has come for the owner to move on to other projects in the UK and abroad.”

Paul and Bette Temming said: “The last 10 years have been an exceptionally rewarding venture and we are extremely proud to have transformed The Flodigarry Hotel [into] an impressively successful and prosperous enterprise.”

He added: “Today our accomplished management team runs the business autonomously and it is for us that time in life to start a new adventure. Owning the Flodigarry is so much more than just having a hotel and a highly profitable investment - it is symbol of hospitality, of history, of success, reputation, and prestige in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

Colliers said: “The estate occupies an unrivalled elevated position overlooking the sea to the Torridon Mountains and is accessed by one of the most spectacular drives anywhere in the world, passing through wonderful countryside with rugged mountain scenery set against non-stop fine ocean views.

“As well [as] 21 bedrooms, the outstanding hotel boasts plenty of grand spaces for guests including the distinct ‘Skye’ restaurant with roaring open fireplace and the conservatory with stunning views of the coastline and private gardens.”

It noted there is also an “atmospheric whisky lounge and piano bar as well as the Skye lounge bar which opens out on to a terrace with even more seating overlooking the ocean”.

Colliers said: “The hotel’s bedrooms are spread across several buildings including the historic main hotel, the Garden Lodge, Flora MacDonald’s Cottage - the home of…Flora MacDonald who achieved fame for her part in helping Bonnie Price Charlie’s escape to the Isle of Skye following the tragedy at Culloden - and Dun Flodigarry, housing two luxurious suites.”

Robert Smithson, in the hotels agency team at Colliers, said: “The Flodigarry is one of the most special hotels on Skye, steeped in history and surrounded by breath-taking scenery. The refurbishment that has taken place across the entire estate is testament to the respect the current owners have paid to its history and its surroundings.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a unique and exceptionally high-quality Scottish hotel which could also be an incredible private estate and we expect significant interest from across the UK and abroad.”